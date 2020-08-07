Electric vehicle policy launched in Delhi to reduce pollution

The Delhi state government took an important decision on Friday to deal with pollution in the national capital Delhi. The Electric Vehicle Policy was launched in Delhi. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal gave this information. Describing the new policy as progressive, Kejriwal claimed that it will reduce pollution, increase employment, and register five lakh vehicles in 5 years. CM said that with this Delhi economy is expected to get better.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a press conference that ‘We have issued notification of electric vehicle policy today. Through this policy, our aim is to boost Delhi’s economy, increase employment, and reduce the level of pollution in the national capital. CM said, ‘This electric vehicle policy is the most progressive policy in the country.’