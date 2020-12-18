Government issues new SOPs for vaccination, says its voluntary to take vaccine

-
WorldConfirmed: 75,504,158Active: 20,804,217Recovered: 53,027,223Death: 1,672,718
USAConfirmed: 17,646,560Active: 7,032,082Recovered: 10,296,261Death: 318,217
IndiaConfirmed: 9,987,949Active: 312,505Recovered: 9,530,530Death: 144,914
BrazilConfirmed: 7,111,527Active: 748,949Recovered: 6,177,702Death: 184,876
RussiaConfirmed: 2,791,220Active: 512,825Recovered: 2,228,633Death: 49,762
TurkeyConfirmed: 1,955,680Active: 216,709Recovered: 1,721,607Death: 17,364
UKConfirmed: 1,948,660Active: 1,882,608Recovered: N/ADeath: 66,052
ItalyConfirmed: 1,906,377Active: 635,343Recovered: 1,203,814Death: 67,220
GermanyConfirmed: 1,454,649Active: 359,693Recovered: 1,069,400Death: 25,556
PakistanConfirmed: 451,494Active: 42,478Recovered: 399,852Death: 9,164
ChinaConfirmed: 86,789Active: 304Recovered: 81,851Death: 4,634
New Delhi, 18/12: The union health ministry has listed out new SOPs regarding the vaccination of Covid 19 vaccines. The ministry also stated that getting vaccinated will be voluntary.
Ministry in a statement said “Vaccination for COVID-19 is voluntary. However, it is advisable to receive the complete schedule of the vaccine for protecting oneself against this disease and also to limit the spread of this disease to the close contacts including family members, friends, relatives and co-workers.”
It was reported earlier that the Vaccination process in India may start in the month of January. The front runners in producing the vaccine in India are the Serum Institute of India and Zydus Cadila.