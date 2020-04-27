Government may cut transport allowances of employees!

New Delhi,27/4. Last Thursday, the central government freeze Dearness Allowance (DA) of about 48 lakh employees. This decision of the government had an impact on 54 lakh government employees and 65 lakh pensioners. After this, such speculations are being made that the government can also cut transport allowance. At this time almost every government employee is worried about this and whether they are in WhatsApp group or social media, they are discussing all these things.

According to a report published in the NBT, a senior finance ministry official says that no such decision has been taken yet. But at the same time, another official says that if this happens, the government will save about Rs 3500 crore in a month. If the transport allowance of all the central employees and officers of the country is stopped in a month, the government will save about Rs 3500 crore on this head.