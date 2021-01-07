Government prepares for the Transportation of COVID 19 vaccine

-
World
87,783,225
WorldConfirmed: 87,783,225Active: 22,624,019Recovered: 63,264,944Death: 1,894,262
USA
21,857,616
USAConfirmed: 21,857,616Active: 8,463,484Recovered: 13,024,142Death: 369,990
India
10,395,938
IndiaConfirmed: 10,395,938Active: 228,707Recovered: 10,016,859Death: 150,372
Brazil
7,874,539
BrazilConfirmed: 7,874,539Active: 638,966Recovered: 7,036,530Death: 199,043
Russia
3,332,142
RussiaConfirmed: 3,332,142Active: 562,233Recovered: 2,709,452Death: 60,457
UK
2,836,801
UKConfirmed: 2,836,801Active: 1,413,631Recovered: 1,345,824Death: 77,346
Turkey
2,283,931
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,283,931Active: 97,821Recovered: 2,164,040Death: 22,070
Italy
2,201,945
ItalyConfirmed: 2,201,945Active: 568,712Recovered: 1,556,356Death: 76,877
Germany
1,843,911
GermanyConfirmed: 1,843,911Active: 331,593Recovered: 1,474,000Death: 38,318
Pakistan
495,075
PakistanConfirmed: 495,075Active: 34,049Recovered: 450,515Death: 10,511
China
87,278
ChinaConfirmed: 87,278Active: 485Recovered: 82,159Death: 4,634
New Delhi, 7/1: The Central Government is preparing a full proof plan for the air transport of the COVID 19 vaccine and its safe movement to various parts of the country. The movements are likely to begin by Thursday or Friday.
“For vaccine transportation across the country, a common draft has been made. It will shortly be shared with stakeholders. The transportation of vaccine is likely to begin by today or tomorrow,” the government was quoted as saying by ANI.
Pune will be the central hub from where the vaccination will take place. According to sources Passengers aircraft will be allowed to transport vaccines in the belly of the carrier. “Since the Pune airport is under the Indian Air Force, they will also be a part of it.”
The vaccines will be delivered to 41 designated hubs finalized by the government. Delhi, Karnal for northern India, Kolkata for eastern and Guwahati for northeastern states. Similarly, Chennai and Hyderabad are designated hubs for Southern India.