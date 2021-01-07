Government prepares for the Transportation of COVID 19 vaccine

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 87,783,225
    World
    Confirmed: 87,783,225
    Active: 22,624,019
    Recovered: 63,264,944
    Death: 1,894,262
  • USA 21,857,616
    USA
    Confirmed: 21,857,616
    Active: 8,463,484
    Recovered: 13,024,142
    Death: 369,990
  • India 10,395,938
    India
    Confirmed: 10,395,938
    Active: 228,707
    Recovered: 10,016,859
    Death: 150,372
  • Brazil 7,874,539
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 7,874,539
    Active: 638,966
    Recovered: 7,036,530
    Death: 199,043
  • Russia 3,332,142
    Russia
    Confirmed: 3,332,142
    Active: 562,233
    Recovered: 2,709,452
    Death: 60,457
  • UK 2,836,801
    UK
    Confirmed: 2,836,801
    Active: 1,413,631
    Recovered: 1,345,824
    Death: 77,346
  • Turkey 2,283,931
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,283,931
    Active: 97,821
    Recovered: 2,164,040
    Death: 22,070
  • Italy 2,201,945
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,201,945
    Active: 568,712
    Recovered: 1,556,356
    Death: 76,877
  • Germany 1,843,911
    Germany
    Confirmed: 1,843,911
    Active: 331,593
    Recovered: 1,474,000
    Death: 38,318
  • Pakistan 495,075
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 495,075
    Active: 34,049
    Recovered: 450,515
    Death: 10,511
  • China 87,278
    China
    Confirmed: 87,278
    Active: 485
    Recovered: 82,159
    Death: 4,634

New Delhi, 7/1: The Central Government is preparing a full proof plan for the air transport of the COVID 19 vaccine and its safe movement to various parts of the country. The movements are likely to begin by Thursday or Friday.

“For vaccine transportation across the country, a common draft has been made. It will shortly be shared with stakeholders. The transportation of vaccine is likely to begin by today or tomorrow,” the government was quoted as saying by ANI.

Pune will be the central hub from where the vaccination will take place. According to sources  Passengers aircraft will be allowed to transport vaccines in the belly of the carrier. “Since the Pune airport is under the Indian Air Force, they will also be a part of it.”

The vaccines will be delivered to 41 designated hubs finalized by the government. Delhi, Karnal for northern India, Kolkata for eastern and Guwahati for northeastern states. Similarly, Chennai and Hyderabad are designated hubs for Southern India.

 

 

