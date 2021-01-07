Government prepares for the Transportation of COVID 19 vaccine

COVID-19 Updates World 87,783,225 World Confirmed: 87,783,225 Active: 22,624,019 Recovered: 63,264,944 Death: 1,894,262

USA 21,857,616 USA Confirmed: 21,857,616 Active: 8,463,484 Recovered: 13,024,142 Death: 369,990

India 10,395,938 India Confirmed: 10,395,938 Active: 228,707 Recovered: 10,016,859 Death: 150,372

Brazil 7,874,539 Brazil Confirmed: 7,874,539 Active: 638,966 Recovered: 7,036,530 Death: 199,043

Russia 3,332,142 Russia Confirmed: 3,332,142 Active: 562,233 Recovered: 2,709,452 Death: 60,457

UK 2,836,801 UK Confirmed: 2,836,801 Active: 1,413,631 Recovered: 1,345,824 Death: 77,346

Turkey 2,283,931 Turkey Confirmed: 2,283,931 Active: 97,821 Recovered: 2,164,040 Death: 22,070

Italy 2,201,945 Italy Confirmed: 2,201,945 Active: 568,712 Recovered: 1,556,356 Death: 76,877

Germany 1,843,911 Germany Confirmed: 1,843,911 Active: 331,593 Recovered: 1,474,000 Death: 38,318

Pakistan 495,075 Pakistan Confirmed: 495,075 Active: 34,049 Recovered: 450,515 Death: 10,511

China 87,278 China Confirmed: 87,278 Active: 485 Recovered: 82,159 Death: 4,634

New Delhi, 7/1: The Central Government is preparing a full proof plan for the air transport of the COVID 19 vaccine and its safe movement to various parts of the country. The movements are likely to begin by Thursday or Friday.

“For vaccine transportation across the country, a common draft has been made. It will shortly be shared with stakeholders. The transportation of vaccine is likely to begin by today or tomorrow,” the government was quoted as saying by ANI.

Pune will be the central hub from where the vaccination will take place. According to sources Passengers aircraft will be allowed to transport vaccines in the belly of the carrier. “Since the Pune airport is under the Indian Air Force, they will also be a part of it.”

The vaccines will be delivered to 41 designated hubs finalized by the government. Delhi, Karnal for northern India, Kolkata for eastern and Guwahati for northeastern states. Similarly, Chennai and Hyderabad are designated hubs for Southern India.