Government Releases ‘Ease Of Living Index’ list, Find out which city is ranked on top!

New Delhi, 4/3: The Government of India has released the ‘Ease Of Living Index’ on Thursday. Bengaluru has been ranked as the ‘most liveable’ city in India.
The others, in the order of ranking, are Pune, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Surat, Navi Mumbai, Coimbatore, Vadodra, Indore, and Greater Mumbai.
A total of 111 cities were judged in the index released on Thursday.
According to the index released by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Shimla topped the category of cities with a ”population less than million”.
In this category, Bhubaneshwar was ranked second, Silvassa came third, followed by Kakinada, Salem, Vellore, Gandhinagar, Gurgaon, Davangere, and Tiruchirapalli.
Union Minister HS Puri announces rankings of Ease of Living Index (EoLI) 2020 & Municipal Performance Index (MPI) 2020
Bengaluru, Pune, Ahmedabad best cities in EoLI 2020 (Mn Plus Category). Shimla first in EoLI 2020 (Less than Mn Category). Indore & NDMC leading in MPI 2020. pic.twitter.com/fWdDDJqJ2V
— ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2021