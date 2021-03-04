Arvind Kejriwal and his parents gets Corona Vaccine shot

-
New Delhi, 4/3: The Chief Minister(CM) of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal was administered with Covishield Vaccine on Thursday. He is the latest national leader to get vaccinated for the deadly virus.
Arvind Kejriwal was vaccinated along with his parents Govind Ram Kejriwal and Gita Devi at the Delhi government’s Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) hospital.
After getting vaccinated, CM Kejriwal said, “I and my parents got our first dose of Covid-19 vaccine today. We had no problems and are perfectly healthy.”
He also appealed to eligible people to come forward and get vaccinated, asserting that there’s “nothing to fear”.
“There is nothing to fear. Doubts in people’s minds no longer exist. I appeal to everyone eligible for the vaccine to come and get themselves vaccinated,” Arvind Kejriwal said.
कोरोना से छुटकारा पाने के लिए अब वैक्सीन उपलब्ध है, आज मैंने भी अपने माता-पिता के साथ LNJP अस्पताल जाकर वैक्सीन लगवाई। हमें किसी तरह की कोई परेशानी नहीं हुई।
दिल्ली और देश की जनता से मेरी अपील है कि जो लोग भी वैक्सीन लगवाने के पात्र हों आगे आकर वैक्सीन जरूर लगवाएं। pic.twitter.com/Ts3WxwfPOq
— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 4, 2021