Arvind Kejriwal and his parents gets Corona Vaccine shot

New Delhi, 4/3: The Chief Minister(CM) of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal was administered with Covishield Vaccine on Thursday. He is the latest national leader to get vaccinated for the deadly virus.

Arvind Kejriwal was vaccinated along with his parents Govind Ram Kejriwal and Gita Devi at the Delhi government’s Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) hospital.

After getting vaccinated, CM Kejriwal said, “I and my parents got our first dose of Covid-19 vaccine today. We had no problems and are perfectly healthy.”

He also appealed to eligible people to come forward and get vaccinated, asserting that there’s “nothing to fear”.

“There is nothing to fear. Doubts in people’s minds no longer exist. I appeal to everyone eligible for the vaccine to come and get themselves vaccinated,” Arvind Kejriwal said.