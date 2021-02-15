Government Releases fresh Guidelines for Covid 19, says this about Offices!

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 109,411,812
    World
    Confirmed: 109,411,812
    Active: 25,341,918
    Recovered: 81,657,755
    Death: 2,412,139
  • USA 28,261,470
    USA
    Confirmed: 28,261,470
    Active: 9,540,008
    Recovered: 18,224,288
    Death: 497,174
  • India 10,916,589
    India
    Confirmed: 10,916,589
    Active: 139,605
    Recovered: 10,621,220
    Death: 155,764
  • Brazil 9,834,513
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 9,834,513
    Active: 849,795
    Recovered: 8,745,424
    Death: 239,294
  • Russia 4,086,090
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,086,090
    Active: 398,534
    Recovered: 3,607,036
    Death: 80,520
  • UK 4,038,078
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,038,078
    Active: 1,760,397
    Recovered: 2,160,515
    Death: 117,166
  • Italy 2,721,879
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,721,879
    Active: 402,783
    Recovered: 2,225,519
    Death: 93,577
  • Turkey 2,586,183
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,586,183
    Active: 83,383
    Recovered: 2,475,329
    Death: 27,471
  • Germany 2,341,701
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,341,701
    Active: 147,335
    Recovered: 2,128,800
    Death: 65,566
  • Pakistan 564,077
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 564,077
    Active: 25,747
    Recovered: 525,997
    Death: 12,333
  • China 89,772
    China
    Confirmed: 89,772
    Active: 637
    Recovered: 84,499
    Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 15/2: In fresh guidelines issued by the Health Ministry, it says the offices can now resume work after proper disinfection, in case COVID-19 cases are reported, without closing or sealing the premises.

The Union Health Ministry’s fresh guidelines for workplace mentions, “If there are one or two COVID-19 cases reported at a workplace, the disinfection procedure will be limited to places/areas occupied and visited by the patient in past 48 hours and work can be resumed after disinfection as per laid down protocol.”

The guidelines also state that in case of a larger number of COVID-19 cases the whole block or building, as the case may be, should be disinfected.

As offices and other workplaces are relatively close settings, with shared spaces like workstations, corridors, elevators and stairs, parking places, cafeteria/canteens, meeting rooms, and conference halls, it is most likely that COVID-19 infection can spread relatively fast among officials, staffs and visitors, it said.

Hence, there is a need to prevent the spread of infection and to respond in a timely and effective manner in case a suspect case of COVID-19 is detected in these settings, so as to limit the spread of infection, it added.

The guidelines said that office in containment zones shall remain closed except for medical and essential services.

Meetings, as far as feasible should be done through video conferencing, it added. In case any covid case is reported despite taking the appropriate action, the management has to place the ill person in a room or area where they are isolated from others at the workplace, the guidelines mentioned.

“A risk assessment will be undertaken by the designated public health authority and accordingly further advice shall be made regarding the management of the case, his/her contacts, and need for disinfection. The management of cases and contacts will be done as per the existing protocol,” it said.

The guidelines also mention that the temperature setting of all air conditioning devices should be in the range of 24-30 degrees Celsius, relative humidity should be in the range of 40-70 percent, intake of fresh air should be as much as possible, and cross ventilation should be adequate.

 

 

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
