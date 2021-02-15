Government Releases fresh Guidelines for Covid 19, says this about Offices!

COVID-19 Updates World 109,411,812 World Confirmed: 109,411,812 Active: 25,341,918 Recovered: 81,657,755 Death: 2,412,139

New Delhi, 15/2: In fresh guidelines issued by the Health Ministry, it says the offices can now resume work after proper disinfection, in case COVID-19 cases are reported, without closing or sealing the premises.

The Union Health Ministry’s fresh guidelines for workplace mentions, “If there are one or two COVID-19 cases reported at a workplace, the disinfection procedure will be limited to places/areas occupied and visited by the patient in past 48 hours and work can be resumed after disinfection as per laid down protocol.”

The guidelines also state that in case of a larger number of COVID-19 cases the whole block or building, as the case may be, should be disinfected.

As offices and other workplaces are relatively close settings, with shared spaces like workstations, corridors, elevators and stairs, parking places, cafeteria/canteens, meeting rooms, and conference halls, it is most likely that COVID-19 infection can spread relatively fast among officials, staffs and visitors, it said.

Hence, there is a need to prevent the spread of infection and to respond in a timely and effective manner in case a suspect case of COVID-19 is detected in these settings, so as to limit the spread of infection, it added.

The guidelines said that office in containment zones shall remain closed except for medical and essential services.

Meetings, as far as feasible should be done through video conferencing, it added. In case any covid case is reported despite taking the appropriate action, the management has to place the ill person in a room or area where they are isolated from others at the workplace, the guidelines mentioned.

“A risk assessment will be undertaken by the designated public health authority and accordingly further advice shall be made regarding the management of the case, his/her contacts, and need for disinfection. The management of cases and contacts will be done as per the existing protocol,” it said.

The guidelines also mention that the temperature setting of all air conditioning devices should be in the range of 24-30 degrees Celsius, relative humidity should be in the range of 40-70 percent, intake of fresh air should be as much as possible, and cross ventilation should be adequate.