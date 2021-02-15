କରୋନାରେ ପୁଣି ଜଣଙ୍କର ମୃତ୍ୟୁ, ୮୮ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ଚିହ୍ନଟ

-
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୧୫ା୨ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା କମିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଏହା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ପୁଣି ୮୮ଜଣ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ସଙ୍ଗରୋଧରୁ ୫୧ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୩୭ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଆଜି କରୋନାରେ ଜଣଙ୍କର ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଛି । ଏହାକୁ ମିଶାଇ ରାଜ୍ୟର ମୋଟ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧୯୧୧କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ମୃତକ ଜଣକ ସମ୍ବଲପୁର ଜିଲ୍ଲାର ବୋଲି ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି । ଏନେଇ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ପରିବାର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।
Covid-19 Report For 14th Feb, 2021
New Positive Cases : 88
In quarantine: 51
Local contacts: 37
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 3
2. Balasore: 4
3. Bargarh: 10
4. Balangir: 1
5. Boudh: 1
— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) February 15, 2021
ଏହି କ୍ରମରେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୬ ହଜାର ୨୬୨ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ସୁସ୍ଥ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୩ ହଜାର ୫୫୪ ରହିଥିବା ବେଳେ ୭୪୪ ଜଣ ଚିକିତ୍ସିତ ହେଉଛନ୍ତି । ତେବେ ଆଜି ସୁନ୍ଦରଗଡ଼ ଜିଲ୍ଲାରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୨୭ ଜଣ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏନେଇ ସୂଚନା ଓ ଲୋକ ସମ୍ପର୍କ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।
17. Sambalpur: 4
18. Sundargarh: 27
19. State Pool: 1
New recoveries: 103
Cumulative tested: 8043817
Positive: 336262
Recovered: 333554
Active cases: 744
— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) February 15, 2021