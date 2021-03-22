Government Shuts down Schools due to Covid 19 Cases. Know Details!

COVID-19 Updates World 123,875,536 World Confirmed: 123,875,536 Active: 21,338,958 Recovered: 99,808,514 Death: 2,728,064

Chennai, 22/3: Amidst the rise in coronavirus cases the government of Tamil Nadu has decided to close schools for students of classes 9, 10, and 11 from Monday (March 22).

In an order, state Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan said, “The government of Tamil Nadu hereby order that schools shall be closed for classes 9th, 10th, and 11th with effect from March 22 until further orders.”

However, classes will continue to functions for students of class 12 as they have to appear for board examinations but by strictly following all the safety protocols.

The director of public health and preventive medicine said class 12 students may be allowed to attend school as they would be less in numbers and they have to appear for the board examination with strict adherence to preventive measures such as wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing.

According to the order issued by the state government, classes for grades 9, 10, and 11will be conducted in online or digital mode.

Hostels must also be closed and students should return to their homes, the government order said.

Public examinations for students belonging to other boards will be allowed, along with special classes being held for them, and hostels will also be kept open for these students.