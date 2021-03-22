Government Shuts down Schools due to Covid 19 Cases. Know Details!

FeaturedHealth and LifestyleNational
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 123,875,536
    World
    Confirmed: 123,875,536
    Active: 21,338,958
    Recovered: 99,808,514
    Death: 2,728,064
  • USA 30,521,774
    USA
    Confirmed: 30,521,774
    Active: 7,212,208
    Recovered: 22,754,252
    Death: 555,314
  • Brazil 11,998,233
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 11,998,233
    Active: 1,254,185
    Recovered: 10,449,933
    Death: 294,115
  • India 11,646,081
    India
    Confirmed: 11,646,081
    Active: 334,610
    Recovered: 11,151,468
    Death: 160,003
  • Russia 4,456,869
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,456,869
    Active: 292,444
    Recovered: 4,069,395
    Death: 95,030
  • UK 4,296,583
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,296,583
    Active: 497,217
    Recovered: 3,673,211
    Death: 126,155
  • Italy 3,376,376
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,376,376
    Active: 571,672
    Recovered: 2,699,762
    Death: 104,942
  • Turkey 3,013,122
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 3,013,122
    Active: 157,874
    Recovered: 2,825,187
    Death: 30,061
  • Germany 2,670,000
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,670,000
    Active: 171,330
    Recovered: 2,423,400
    Death: 75,270
  • Pakistan 630,471
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 630,471
    Active: 33,070
    Recovered: 583,538
    Death: 13,863
  • China 90,106
    China
    Confirmed: 90,106
    Active: 161
    Recovered: 85,309
    Death: 4,636

Chennai, 22/3: Amidst the rise in coronavirus cases the government of Tamil Nadu has decided to close schools for students of classes 9, 10, and 11 from Monday (March 22).

In an order, state Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan said, “The government of Tamil Nadu hereby order that schools shall be closed for classes 9th, 10th, and 11th with effect from March 22 until further orders.”

However, classes will continue to functions for students of class 12 as they have to appear for board examinations but by strictly following all the safety protocols.

The director of public health and preventive medicine said class 12 students may be allowed to attend school as they would be less in numbers and they have to appear for the board examination with strict adherence to preventive measures such as wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing.

According to the order issued by the state government, classes for grades 9, 10, and 11will be conducted in online or digital mode.

Hostels must also be closed and students should return to their homes, the government order said.

Public examinations for students belonging to other boards will be allowed, along with special classes being held for them, and hostels will also be kept open for these students.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.