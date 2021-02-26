ଏଏନଏମଙ୍କ ନିଯୁକ୍ତି ନେଇ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସରକାରଙ୍କ ବଡ଼ ନିଷ୍ପତ୍ତି

-
World
113,597,323
WorldConfirmed: 113,597,323Active: 21,897,298Recovered: 89,179,727Death: 2,520,298
-
USA
29,052,262
USAConfirmed: 29,052,262Active: 9,096,024Recovered: 19,435,453Death: 520,785
-
India
11,063,491
IndiaConfirmed: 11,063,491Active: 155,950Recovered: 10,750,680Death: 156,861
-
Brazil
10,393,886
BrazilConfirmed: 10,393,886Active: 818,529Recovered: 9,323,696Death: 251,661
-
Russia
4,223,186
RussiaConfirmed: 4,223,186Active: 354,496Recovered: 3,783,386Death: 85,304
-
UK
4,154,562
UKConfirmed: 4,154,562Active: 1,305,026Recovered: 2,727,466Death: 122,070
-
Italy
2,868,435
ItalyConfirmed: 2,868,435Active: 396,143Recovered: 2,375,318Death: 96,974
-
Turkey
2,674,766
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,674,766Active: 99,905Recovered: 2,546,503Death: 28,358
-
Germany
2,426,819
GermanyConfirmed: 2,426,819Active: 130,316Recovered: 2,226,500Death: 70,003
-
Pakistan
577,482
PakistanConfirmed: 577,482Active: 22,285Recovered: 542,393Death: 12,804
-
China
89,877
ChinaConfirmed: 89,877Active: 244Recovered: 84,997Death: 4,636
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୨୬ା୨ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଏଏନଏମଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ଖୁସି ଖବର । ଖୁବଶୀଘ୍ର ସମସ୍ତ ଆନ୍ଦୋଳନରତ ଏଏନଏମଙ୍କୁ ନିଯୁକ୍ତି ପ୍ରଦାନ କରାଯିବ । ଏନେଇ ସରକାରଙ୍କ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଏକ ବଡ଼ଧରଣର ନିଷ୍ପତ୍ତି ଗ୍ରହଣ କରାଯାଇଛି ।
ଆଜି ବିଧାନସଭା ଗୃହରେ ଏଏନଏମଙ୍କୁ ନିଯୁକ୍ତି ନେଇ ବିବୃତ୍ତି ରଖିଛନ୍ତି ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନବ ଦାସ । ୧୦୯୯ ପଦବୀ ଖାଲି ପଡ଼ିଥିବା ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଗୃହରେ ବିବୃତ୍ତି ରଖିଛନ୍ତି । ସୂଚନାଯୋଗ୍ୟ ଯେ, ମହାମାରୀକୁ ଦୃଷ୍ଟିରେ ରଖି ଏଏନଏମଙ୍କୁ ସର୍ତ୍ତମୂଳକ ନିଯୁକ୍ତି ପ୍ରଦାନ କରାଯାଇଥିଲା । ସରକାର ସେମାନଙ୍କୁ ସ୍ଥାୟୀ ନିଯୁକ୍ତି ପ୍ରଦାନ ନ କରିବାରୁ ସମସ୍ତ ଏଏନଏମ ଦୀର୍ଘଦିନ ଧରି ଆନ୍ଦୋଳନ କରିଆସୁଥିଲେ ।