Government to provide 25 crore Coronavirus vaccine by July 2021: Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

With increasing cases of Coronavirus, people’s hopes for vaccines or vaccines of the COVID-19 epidemic in the world are also increasing day by day. Although research is being done on Coronavirus Vaccine worldwide. Some vaccines (COVID 19 vaccine) are also being tested. Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan interacted with social media users. During this, he said that the Government of India aims to make 20-25 million Indians corona vaccine available by July 2021.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said, ‘The government plans to obtain and use 40 crores to 50 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. States have been advised to send details of population groups as a priority by the end of October. He said that providing COVID-19 immunity to health workers in the front row is a top priority.