How to remove irritating Coronavirus alert ringtone

The whole world is fighting against the coronavirus. Not only the different departments of the government but also the telecom companies are working to make people aware. Reliance Jio, BSNL, Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea have set up a ringtone on Coronavirus to make people aware. As soon as you call someone, you hear the warning message about the corona. So don’t worry if you get annoyed by it. Today we are going to tell you how you can get rid of this tune.

To get rid of this tune, first, call the person you want to talk to.

Now, wait for that coronavirus message alert.

Press 1 on the keypad as soon as the corona message is played.

As soon as you press 1, this warning message will be turned off and the ringing of the phone will be heard as before.

So even pressing # on some smartphones is turning off. That being said, this is not a company but some users themselves. So sometimes it may not work. If this happens, you can press it twice or 3 times.