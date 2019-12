New Delhi,30/12: Union Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad announced that the government will give the 5G spectrum for trials to all players including Huawei.

He said in an event in New Delhi that the decision has been taken in an event in this regard. He also added that 5G is future and the government will encourage innovation in 5G. The 5G spectrum will be given to all parties on a trial basis.