Governor approves Bill against forced conversion amid “Love Jihad” row in UP

Lucknow, 28/11: Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel gave assent to an ordinance against forcible or “dishonest” religious conversions on Saturday, according to an official. The Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020 has been issued with the approval of the Governor, added the official. The draft ordinance to curb forcible or “dishonest” religious conversions, including those for the sake of marriage which would land violators in jail for 10years was earlier approved by the CM, Yogi Adityanath.

According to the bill, a marriage would be declared “null and void” if the conversion of a woman is solely for the sake of marriage. Those who wish to change their religion after the marriage have to apply to the district magistrate. In recent months, the Bhartiya Janata Party(BJP) ruled states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Haryana revealed plans to enact laws to counter alleged attempts to convert Hindu women to Islam in the guise of marriage, which party leaders often refer to as ‘love jihad’.