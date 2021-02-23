Govt. confirms two new variants of Coronavirus in India

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi,24/2  : In a major development, Indian government confirmed the presence of two new variants of Coronavirus.

According to the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said two new strains of SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing Covid-19, have been detected in India.

These strains have been detected as N440K and E484K and found in Maharashtra and Kerala.

Addressing to the mediaDr VK Paul, member (Health) NITI Aayog said, “The two variants in Maharashtra were also detected in March and July (last year)…there was no effect back then. But to say anything definitive about its correlation to (rise in) cases this time is not possible at present.”

 

 

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
