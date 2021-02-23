Govt. confirms two new variants of Coronavirus in India

COVID-19 Updates World 112,512,584 World Confirmed: 112,512,584 Active: 21,954,344 Recovered: 88,066,298 Death: 2,491,942

USA 28,861,432 USA Confirmed: 28,861,432 Active: 9,183,484 Recovered: 19,164,125 Death: 513,823

India 11,029,326 India Confirmed: 11,029,326 Active: 148,584 Recovered: 10,724,144 Death: 156,598

Brazil 10,197,531 Brazil Confirmed: 10,197,531 Active: 811,040 Recovered: 9,139,215 Death: 247,276

Russia 4,189,153 Russia Confirmed: 4,189,153 Active: 365,762 Recovered: 3,739,344 Death: 84,047

UK 4,134,639 UK Confirmed: 4,134,639 Active: 1,406,335 Recovered: 2,606,999 Death: 121,305

Italy 2,832,162 Italy Confirmed: 2,832,162 Active: 387,948 Recovered: 2,347,866 Death: 96,348

Turkey 2,655,633 Turkey Confirmed: 2,655,633 Active: 92,424 Recovered: 2,534,996 Death: 28,213

Germany 2,403,104 Germany Confirmed: 2,403,104 Active: 126,370 Recovered: 2,207,700 Death: 69,034

Pakistan 573,384 Pakistan Confirmed: 573,384 Active: 24,483 Recovered: 536,243 Death: 12,658

China 89,852 China Confirmed: 89,852 Active: 374 Recovered: 84,842 Death: 4,636

New Delhi,24/2 : In a major development, Indian government confirmed the presence of two new variants of Coronavirus.

According to the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said two new strains of SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing Covid-19, have been detected in India.

These strains have been detected as N440K and E484K and found in Maharashtra and Kerala.

Addressing to the mediaDr VK Paul, member (Health) NITI Aayog said, “The two variants in Maharashtra were also detected in March and July (last year)…there was no effect back then. But to say anything definitive about its correlation to (rise in) cases this time is not possible at present.”