Govt. confirms two new variants of Coronavirus in India

WorldConfirmed: 112,512,584Active: 21,954,344Recovered: 88,066,298Death: 2,491,942
USAConfirmed: 28,861,432Active: 9,183,484Recovered: 19,164,125Death: 513,823
IndiaConfirmed: 11,029,326Active: 148,584Recovered: 10,724,144Death: 156,598
BrazilConfirmed: 10,197,531Active: 811,040Recovered: 9,139,215Death: 247,276
RussiaConfirmed: 4,189,153Active: 365,762Recovered: 3,739,344Death: 84,047
UKConfirmed: 4,134,639Active: 1,406,335Recovered: 2,606,999Death: 121,305
ItalyConfirmed: 2,832,162Active: 387,948Recovered: 2,347,866Death: 96,348
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,655,633Active: 92,424Recovered: 2,534,996Death: 28,213
GermanyConfirmed: 2,403,104Active: 126,370Recovered: 2,207,700Death: 69,034
PakistanConfirmed: 573,384Active: 24,483Recovered: 536,243Death: 12,658
ChinaConfirmed: 89,852Active: 374Recovered: 84,842Death: 4,636
New Delhi,24/2 : In a major development, Indian government confirmed the presence of two new variants of Coronavirus.
According to the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said two new strains of SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing Covid-19, have been detected in India.
These strains have been detected as N440K and E484K and found in Maharashtra and Kerala.
Addressing to the mediaDr VK Paul, member (Health) NITI Aayog said, “The two variants in Maharashtra were also detected in March and July (last year)…there was no effect back then. But to say anything definitive about its correlation to (rise in) cases this time is not possible at present.”