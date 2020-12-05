Govt should accept farmers’ demand says Actor Diljit Dosanjh

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Addressing the farmers’ protest at the Singhu border Punjabi actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh said “I have come here to listen not speak. Thank you to the farmers from Punjab and Haryana. You have created history once again.”

The Actor also said, “Hindi main bhi bol raha hun phir badh me Google na karna pade (I am also speaking in Hindi so that one need not Google what I am saying again)” which is supposed to be a jibe at Actress Kangana Ranaut, with whom Diljit engaged in a Twitter battle on Thursday.

He went on to add “I want to say to the government- Do not divert from the issues. There is no other discussion going on here apart from that related to farmers. Whatever the farmers want, the government should accept. All are sitting peacefully. There is no talk of bloodshed. Everyone twists facts on Twitter.”

The ongoing farmer’s protest has drawn support from many Bollywood celebrities apart from Diljit, director Hansal Mehta and actor Riteish Deshmukh has also shown their support to the protest.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
