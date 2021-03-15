Grammy’s 2021: Beyonce creates history, Here’s full list of winners!

-
World
WorldConfirmed: 120,417,290Active: 20,779,758Recovered: 96,972,283Death: 2,665,249
-
USA
USAConfirmed: 30,081,657Active: 7,365,186Recovered: 22,169,237Death: 547,234
-
Brazil
BrazilConfirmed: 11,483,370Active: 1,141,235Recovered: 10,063,808Death: 278,327
-
India
IndiaConfirmed: 11,385,339Active: 219,225Recovered: 11,007,352Death: 158,762
-
Russia
RussiaConfirmed: 4,390,608Active: 303,209Recovered: 3,995,309Death: 92,090
-
UK
UKConfirmed: 4,258,438Active: 635,997Recovered: 3,496,925Death: 125,516
-
Italy
ItalyConfirmed: 3,223,142Active: 531,266Recovered: 2,589,731Death: 102,145
-
Turkey
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,879,390Active: 148,825Recovered: 2,701,076Death: 29,489
-
Germany
GermanyConfirmed: 2,578,835Active: 139,776Recovered: 2,365,100Death: 73,959
-
Pakistan
PakistanConfirmed: 607,453Active: 22,038Recovered: 571,878Death: 13,537
-
China
ChinaConfirmed: 90,049Active: 175Recovered: 85,238Death: 4,636
New Delhi, 15/3: The 63rd Grammy Awards was held on 14th March. The awards were historic for Beyonce who is now the female artist with the most trophies. She has 28 Grammys now, surpassing the record held by singer Alison Krauss. She won the Best R&B Performance for Black Parade.
Here’s the Full list of winners:
Record of the Year: Everything I Wanted by Billie Eilish
Album of the Year: Folklore by Taylor Swift
Song of the Year: I Can’t Breathe by H.E.R
Best New Artist: Megan Thee Stallion
Best Pop Solo Performance: Watermelon Sugar by Harry Styles
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: Rain On Me – Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: American Standard -James Taylor
Best Pop Vocal Album: Future Nostalgia by Dua Lipa
Best Rock Performance: Shameika by Fiona Apple
Best Metal Performance: Bum-Rush by Body Count
Best Rock Song: Stay High by Brittany Howard
Best Rock Album: The New Abnormal by The Strokes
Best Alternative Music Album: Fetch the Bolt Cutters by Fiona Apple
Best R&B Performance: Black Parade by Beyonce
Best Traditional R&B Performance: Anything For You by Ledisi
Best R&B Song: Better Than I Imagined by Robert Glasper
Best R&B Album: Bigger Love by John Legend
Best Rap Performance: Savage by Megan Thee Stallion, featuring Beyonce
Best Melodic Rap Performance: Lockdown by Anderson Paak
Best Rap Song: Savage by Megan Thee Stallion, featuring Beyonce
Best Rap Album: King’s Disease by Nas
Best Dance Recording: 10% by Kaytranada, featuring Kali Uchis
Best Dance Electronic Album: Bubba by Kaytranada
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: Live At The Royal Albert Hall by Snarky Puppy
Best Country Solo Performance: When My Amy Pray by Vince Gill
Best Country Duo/Group Performance: 10,000 Hours by Dan-Shay and Justin Bieber
Best Country Song: Crowded Table by The High women
Best Country Album: Wildcard by Miranda Lambert
Best New Age Album: More Guitar Stories by Jim “Kimo” West
Best Improvised Jazz Solo: All Blues by Chick Corea
Best Jazz Vocal Album: Secrets Are The Best Stories by Kurt Elling
Best Jazz Instrumental Album: Trilogy 2 by Chick Corea, Christian McBride, and Brian Blade
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album: Data Lords by Maria Schneider Orchestra
Best Latin Jazz Album: Four Questions by Arturo O’Farrill and The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra
Best Bluegrass Album: Home by Billy Strings
Best Traditional Blues Album: Rawer Than Raw by Bobby Rush
Best Contemporary Blues Album: Have You Lost Your Mind Yet? by Fantastic Negrito
Best Reggae Album: Got To Be Tough by Toots And The Maytals
Best Spoken Word Album: Blowout by Rachel Maddow
Best Comedy Album: Black Mitzvah by Tiffany Haddish
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: Jojo Rabbit by various artists
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media: Joker by Hildur Guanadottir
Best Music Video: Brown Skin Girl by Beyonce, Saint Jhn and Wizkid, featuring Blue Ivy Carter
Best Music Film: Linda Ronstadt: The Sound Of My Voice by Linda Ronstadt