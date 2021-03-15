Grammy’s 2021: Beyonce creates history, Here’s full list of winners!

COVID-19 Updates World 120,417,290 World Confirmed: 120,417,290 Active: 20,779,758 Recovered: 96,972,283 Death: 2,665,249

USA 30,081,657 USA Confirmed: 30,081,657 Active: 7,365,186 Recovered: 22,169,237 Death: 547,234

Brazil 11,483,370 Brazil Confirmed: 11,483,370 Active: 1,141,235 Recovered: 10,063,808 Death: 278,327

India 11,385,339 India Confirmed: 11,385,339 Active: 219,225 Recovered: 11,007,352 Death: 158,762

Russia 4,390,608 Russia Confirmed: 4,390,608 Active: 303,209 Recovered: 3,995,309 Death: 92,090

UK 4,258,438 UK Confirmed: 4,258,438 Active: 635,997 Recovered: 3,496,925 Death: 125,516

Italy 3,223,142 Italy Confirmed: 3,223,142 Active: 531,266 Recovered: 2,589,731 Death: 102,145

Turkey 2,879,390 Turkey Confirmed: 2,879,390 Active: 148,825 Recovered: 2,701,076 Death: 29,489

Germany 2,578,835 Germany Confirmed: 2,578,835 Active: 139,776 Recovered: 2,365,100 Death: 73,959

Pakistan 607,453 Pakistan Confirmed: 607,453 Active: 22,038 Recovered: 571,878 Death: 13,537

China 90,049 China Confirmed: 90,049 Active: 175 Recovered: 85,238 Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 15/3: The 63rd Grammy Awards was held on 14th March. The awards were historic for Beyonce who is now the female artist with the most trophies. She has 28 Grammys now, surpassing the record held by singer Alison Krauss. She won the Best R&B Performance for Black Parade.

Here’s the Full list of winners:

Record of the Year: Everything I Wanted by Billie Eilish

Album of the Year: Folklore by Taylor Swift

Song of the Year: I Can’t Breathe by H.E.R

Best New Artist: Megan Thee Stallion

Best Pop Solo Performance: Watermelon Sugar by Harry Styles

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: Rain On Me – Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: American Standard -James Taylor

Best Pop Vocal Album: Future Nostalgia by Dua Lipa

Best Rock Performance: Shameika by Fiona Apple

Best Metal Performance: Bum-Rush by Body Count

Best Rock Song: Stay High by Brittany Howard

Best Rock Album: The New Abnormal by The Strokes

Best Alternative Music Album: Fetch the Bolt Cutters by Fiona Apple

Best R&B Performance: Black Parade by Beyonce

Best Traditional R&B Performance: Anything For You by Ledisi

Best R&B Song: Better Than I Imagined by Robert Glasper

Best R&B Album: Bigger Love by John Legend

Best Rap Performance: Savage by Megan Thee Stallion, featuring Beyonce

Best Melodic Rap Performance: Lockdown by Anderson Paak

Best Rap Song: Savage by Megan Thee Stallion, featuring Beyonce

Best Rap Album: King’s Disease by Nas

Best Dance Recording: 10% by Kaytranada, featuring Kali Uchis

Best Dance Electronic Album: Bubba by Kaytranada

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: Live At The Royal Albert Hall by Snarky Puppy

Best Country Solo Performance: When My Amy Pray by Vince Gill

Best Country Duo/Group Performance: 10,000 Hours by Dan-Shay and Justin Bieber

Best Country Song: Crowded Table by The High women

Best Country Album: Wildcard by Miranda Lambert

Best New Age Album: More Guitar Stories by Jim “Kimo” West

Best Improvised Jazz Solo: All Blues by Chick Corea

Best Jazz Vocal Album: Secrets Are The Best Stories by Kurt Elling

Best Jazz Instrumental Album: Trilogy 2 by Chick Corea, Christian McBride, and Brian Blade

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album: Data Lords by Maria Schneider Orchestra

Best Latin Jazz Album: Four Questions by Arturo O’Farrill and The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

Best Bluegrass Album: Home by Billy Strings

Best Traditional Blues Album: Rawer Than Raw by Bobby Rush

Best Contemporary Blues Album: Have You Lost Your Mind Yet? by Fantastic Negrito

Best Reggae Album: Got To Be Tough by Toots And The Maytals

Best Spoken Word Album: Blowout by Rachel Maddow

Best Comedy Album: Black Mitzvah by Tiffany Haddish

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: Jojo Rabbit by various artists

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media: Joker by Hildur Guanadottir

Best Music Video: Brown Skin Girl by Beyonce, Saint Jhn and Wizkid, featuring Blue Ivy Carter

Best Music Film: Linda Ronstadt: The Sound Of My Voice by Linda Ronstadt