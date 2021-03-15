Grammy’s 2021: Beyonce creates history, Here’s full list of winners!

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 15/3: The 63rd Grammy Awards was held on 14th March. The awards were historic for Beyonce who is now the female artist with the most trophies. She has 28 Grammys now, surpassing the record held by singer Alison Krauss. She won the Best R&B Performance for Black Parade.

Here’s the Full list of winners:

Record of the Year: Everything I Wanted by Billie Eilish

Album of the Year: Folklore by Taylor Swift

Song of the Year: I Can’t Breathe by H.E.R

Best New Artist: Megan Thee Stallion

Best Pop Solo Performance: Watermelon Sugar by Harry Styles

Best Pop Duo/Group PerformanceRain On Me – Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: American Standard -James Taylor

Best Pop Vocal Album: Future Nostalgia by Dua Lipa

Best Rock Performance: Shameika by Fiona Apple

Best Metal Performance: Bum-Rush by Body Count

Best Rock SongStay High by Brittany Howard

Best Rock Album: The New Abnormal by The Strokes

Best Alternative Music Album: Fetch the Bolt Cutters by Fiona Apple

Best R&B Performance: Black Parade by Beyonce

Best Traditional R&B Performance: Anything For You by Ledisi

Best R&B Song: Better Than I Imagined by Robert Glasper

Best R&B Album: Bigger Love by John Legend

Best Rap Performance: Savage by Megan Thee Stallion, featuring Beyonce

Best Melodic Rap Performance: Lockdown by Anderson Paak

Best Rap Song: Savage by Megan Thee Stallion, featuring Beyonce

Best Rap Album: King’s Disease by Nas

Best Dance Recording10% by Kaytranada, featuring Kali Uchis

Best Dance Electronic Album: Bubba by Kaytranada

Best Contemporary Instrumental AlbumLive At The Royal Albert Hall by Snarky Puppy

Best Country Solo PerformanceWhen My Amy Pray by Vince Gill

Best Country Duo/Group Performance10,000 Hours by Dan-Shay and Justin Bieber

Best Country SongCrowded Table by The High women

Best Country AlbumWildcard by Miranda Lambert

Best New Age Album: More Guitar Stories by Jim “Kimo” West

Best Improvised Jazz Solo: All Blues by Chick Corea

Best Jazz Vocal Album: Secrets Are The Best Stories by Kurt Elling

Best Jazz Instrumental AlbumTrilogy 2 by Chick Corea, Christian McBride, and Brian Blade

Best Large Jazz Ensemble AlbumData Lords by Maria Schneider Orchestra

Best Latin Jazz Album: Four Questions by Arturo O’Farrill and The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

Best Bluegrass AlbumHome by Billy Strings

Best Traditional Blues AlbumRawer Than Raw by Bobby Rush

Best Contemporary Blues Album: Have You Lost Your Mind Yet? by Fantastic Negrito

Best Reggae AlbumGot To Be Tough by Toots And The Maytals

Best Spoken Word AlbumBlowout by Rachel Maddow

Best Comedy Album: Black Mitzvah by Tiffany Haddish

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: Jojo Rabbit by various artists

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media: Joker by Hildur Guanadottir

Best Music Video: Brown Skin Girl by Beyonce, Saint Jhn and Wizkid, featuring Blue Ivy Carter

Best Music FilmLinda Ronstadt: The Sound Of My Voice by Linda Ronstadt

 

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
