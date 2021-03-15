TMC Appoints Yashwant Sinha as Party Vice-President

Kolkata, 15/3: Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha was appointed the Vice-President of the Trinamool Congress(TMC) on Monday. Sinha had joined the party on Saturday.

After joining the TMC, Sinha said the “tipping point” to force him to come back to active party politics was the “attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee” at Nandigram.

Mamata Banerjee was injured in an incident on March 10 while campaigning at Nandigram, from where she filed her nomination papers and is pitted against BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.

Addressing a press conference at TMC Bhawan on Saturday, Sinha said, “This government (BJP) can do anything to win the election. The attack on Mamata Ji made me decide that I want to work with her.” He also said that democracy was in peril in the country, and it was the need of the hour to ensure that TMC won the poll with a thumping majority.

 

 

