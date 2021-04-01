Great Start to the New Financial Year, Sensex closes beyond 50,000 Points!

FeaturedBusinessNational
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 129,651,305
    World
    Confirmed: 129,651,305
    Active: 22,291,774
    Recovered: 104,528,495
    Death: 2,831,036
  • USA 31,167,777
    USA
    Confirmed: 31,167,777
    Active: 6,928,621
    Recovered: 23,673,890
    Death: 565,266
  • Brazil 12,753,258
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 12,753,258
    Active: 1,261,435
    Recovered: 11,169,937
    Death: 321,886
  • India 12,221,665
    India
    Confirmed: 12,221,665
    Active: 584,022
    Recovered: 11,474,683
    Death: 162,960
  • Russia 4,554,264
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,554,264
    Active: 278,612
    Recovered: 4,176,419
    Death: 99,233
  • UK 4,345,788
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,345,788
    Active: 371,724
    Recovered: 3,847,351
    Death: 126,713
  • Italy 3,584,899
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,584,899
    Active: 562,508
    Recovered: 2,913,045
    Death: 109,346
  • Turkey 3,317,182
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 3,317,182
    Active: 271,419
    Recovered: 3,014,226
    Death: 31,537
  • Germany 2,830,335
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,830,335
    Active: 218,296
    Recovered: 2,535,000
    Death: 77,039
  • Pakistan 672,931
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 672,931
    Active: 53,127
    Recovered: 605,274
    Death: 14,530
  • China 90,217
    China
    Confirmed: 90,217
    Active: 187
    Recovered: 85,394
    Death: 4,636

Mumbai, 1/4: The new financial year has started on a great note. After yesterday’s heavy fall, today the stock market recorded an increase on Thursday. The BSE Sensex has closed up 520 points at 50,029.83. Similarly, the Nifty has closed 176 points up at 14,867.35.

25 Out of the 30 stocks included in the index gained points, with IndusInd Bank having the highest gain of 4.4%. The Sensex also touched 50,092 points on the trading day. The index had fallen 600 points to close at 49,509 yesterday, while the Sensex opened 359 points at 49,868.53 and the Nifty opened 107 points at 14,798.40 in the morning.

According to S Ranganathan, head of research at broking company LKP Securities, the market saw strong buying later in the afternoon. Investors made purchases in the metal sector in the early trade, data from the record GST collection that came in the afternoon also led to purchases in the banking, tyre sector. The collection saw growth of 27% annually. Apart from this, the market sentiment has also improved rapidly in the vaccination program in the country.

 

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.