GST Collection for March Sets New Record, Know Details Here!

New Delhi, 1/4: The GST collection for the month of March 2021 has set a new record. The collection for the month of March stands at Rs 1.23 trillion.
The ministry said that in with the trend of recovery in the GST revenues over the past five months, the revenues for the month of March 2021 are 27 percent higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year.
During the month, revenues from the import of goods were 70 percent higher and the revenues from domestic transactions (including import of services) were 17 percent higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year, the ministry said.
“The gross GST revenue collected in the month of March 2021 is at a record of Rs 1,23,902 crore of which CGST is Rs 22,973 crore, SGST is Rs 29,329 crore, IGST is Rs 62,842 crore (including Rs 31,097 crore collected on import of goods) and Cess is Rs 8,757 crore (including Rs 935 crore collected on import of goods),” the ministry said.
