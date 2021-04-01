GST Collection for March Sets New Record, Know Details Here!

COVID-19 Updates World 129,611,229 World Confirmed: 129,611,229 Active: 22,268,410 Recovered: 104,512,063 Death: 2,830,756

USA 31,166,344 USA Confirmed: 31,166,344 Active: 6,927,626 Recovered: 23,673,462 Death: 565,256

Brazil 12,753,258 Brazil Confirmed: 12,753,258 Active: 1,261,435 Recovered: 11,169,937 Death: 321,886

India 12,221,665 India Confirmed: 12,221,665 Active: 584,022 Recovered: 11,474,683 Death: 162,960

Russia 4,554,264 Russia Confirmed: 4,554,264 Active: 278,612 Recovered: 4,176,419 Death: 99,233

UK 4,345,788 UK Confirmed: 4,345,788 Active: 371,724 Recovered: 3,847,351 Death: 126,713

Italy 3,584,899 Italy Confirmed: 3,584,899 Active: 562,508 Recovered: 2,913,045 Death: 109,346

Turkey 3,317,182 Turkey Confirmed: 3,317,182 Active: 271,419 Recovered: 3,014,226 Death: 31,537

Germany 2,830,335 Germany Confirmed: 2,830,335 Active: 218,296 Recovered: 2,535,000 Death: 77,039

Pakistan 672,931 Pakistan Confirmed: 672,931 Active: 53,127 Recovered: 605,274 Death: 14,530

China 90,217 China Confirmed: 90,217 Active: 187 Recovered: 85,394 Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 1/4: The GST collection for the month of March 2021 has set a new record. The collection for the month of March stands at Rs 1.23 trillion.

The ministry said that in with the trend of recovery in the GST revenues over the past five months, the revenues for the month of March 2021 are 27 percent higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year.

During the month, revenues from the import of goods were 70 percent higher and the revenues from domestic transactions (including import of services) were 17 percent higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year, the ministry said.

“The gross GST revenue collected in the month of March 2021 is at a record of Rs 1,23,902 crore of which CGST is Rs 22,973 crore, SGST is Rs 29,329 crore, IGST is Rs 62,842 crore (including Rs 31,097 crore collected on import of goods) and Cess is Rs 8,757 crore (including Rs 935 crore collected on import of goods),” the ministry said.