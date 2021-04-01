ଆଜି କାମ କରୁନି କି ଆପଣଙ୍କ SBI ଇଣ୍ଟରନେଟ୍ ବ୍ୟାଙ୍କିଂ, ୟୋନୋ ଆପ୍ , ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କାହିଁକି

ଯଦି ଆପଣ ଷ୍ଟେଟ ବ୍ୟାଙ୍କ ଅଫ ଇଣ୍ଡିଆ ର ଗ୍ରାହକ ତେବେ ଆପଣଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ଏକ ଜରୁରୀ ଖବର। ଆଜି ଏସବିଆଇର ସମସ୍ତ ଅନଲାଇନ୍ ପ୍ଲାଟଫର୍ମ ପ୍ରାୟ ଅଢେଇ ଘଣ୍ଟା ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ବନ୍ଦ ରହିବ । ଏସବିଆଇ ନିଜ ଲକ୍ଷ ଲକ୍ଷ ଖାତାଧାରୀଙ୍କୁ ଟ୍ୱିଟ୍ ଜରିଆରେ ଏହି ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଛି । ଏସବିଆଇ କହିଛି ଯେ ଦ୍ୱିପ୍ରହରରେ କିଛି ସମୟ ପାଇଁ ମେଣ୍ଟେନାନ୍ସର କାମ ଚାଲିବ, ଏଥିପାଇଁ ଅନଲାଇନ୍ ସେବା ସମ୍ପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ରୂପେ ବନ୍ଦ ରହିବ ।ଏନେଇ ଏସବିଆଇ ନିଜର ସୋସିଆଲ ମିଡ଼ିଆ ରେ ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଛି ।

We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we upgrade our internet banking platform to provide a better online banking experience.#SBI #StateBankOfIndia #ImportantNotice #InternetBanking #OnlineSBI pic.twitter.com/Ho8wjPIezW

