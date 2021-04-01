ଆଜି କାମ କରୁନି କି ଆପଣଙ୍କ SBI ଇଣ୍ଟରନେଟ୍ ବ୍ୟାଙ୍କିଂ, ୟୋନୋ ଆପ୍ , ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କାହିଁକି

FeaturedOdishaTop Stories
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 129,585,755
    World
    Confirmed: 129,585,755
    Active: 22,262,365
    Recovered: 104,492,923
    Death: 2,830,467
  • USA 31,166,344
    USA
    Confirmed: 31,166,344
    Active: 6,927,626
    Recovered: 23,673,462
    Death: 565,256
  • Brazil 12,753,258
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 12,753,258
    Active: 1,261,435
    Recovered: 11,169,937
    Death: 321,886
  • India 12,221,665
    India
    Confirmed: 12,221,665
    Active: 584,022
    Recovered: 11,474,683
    Death: 162,960
  • Russia 4,554,264
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,554,264
    Active: 278,612
    Recovered: 4,176,419
    Death: 99,233
  • UK 4,345,788
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,345,788
    Active: 371,724
    Recovered: 3,847,351
    Death: 126,713
  • Italy 3,584,899
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,584,899
    Active: 562,508
    Recovered: 2,913,045
    Death: 109,346
  • Turkey 3,317,182
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 3,317,182
    Active: 271,419
    Recovered: 3,014,226
    Death: 31,537
  • Germany 2,830,335
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,830,335
    Active: 218,296
    Recovered: 2,535,000
    Death: 77,039
  • Pakistan 672,931
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 672,931
    Active: 53,127
    Recovered: 605,274
    Death: 14,530
  • China 90,217
    China
    Confirmed: 90,217
    Active: 187
    Recovered: 85,394
    Death: 4,636

ଯଦି ଆପଣ ଷ୍ଟେଟ ବ୍ୟାଙ୍କ ଅଫ ଇଣ୍ଡିଆ ର ଗ୍ରାହକ ତେବେ ଆପଣଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ଏକ ଜରୁରୀ ଖବର। ଆଜି ଏସବିଆଇର ସମସ୍ତ ଅନଲାଇନ୍ ପ୍ଲାଟଫର୍ମ ପ୍ରାୟ ଅଢେଇ ଘଣ୍ଟା ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ବନ୍ଦ ରହିବ । ଏସବିଆଇ ନିଜ ଲକ୍ଷ ଲକ୍ଷ ଖାତାଧାରୀଙ୍କୁ ଟ୍ୱିଟ୍ ଜରିଆରେ ଏହି ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଛି । ଏସବିଆଇ କହିଛି ଯେ ଦ୍ୱିପ୍ରହରରେ କିଛି ସମୟ ପାଇଁ ମେଣ୍ଟେନାନ୍ସର କାମ ଚାଲିବ, ଏଥିପାଇଁ ଅନଲାଇନ୍ ସେବା ସମ୍ପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ରୂପେ ବନ୍ଦ ରହିବ ।ଏନେଇ ଏସବିଆଇ ନିଜର ସୋସିଆଲ ମିଡ଼ିଆ ରେ ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଛି ।

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.