GST Officials detect 830 Crore Tax Fraud by a Tobacco Factory

New Delhi, 3/1: The GST department has discovered Rs 830 crore tax evasion by a Delhi based Tobacco company. Apparently, the company was unregistered.
A raid was conducted at the factory in the Budh Vihar area and a large quantity of gutka and machines worth crores were seized by officials. The owner of the Gutka factory was also arrested.
The firm was evading the payment of Goods and Services Tax (GST) by manufacturing and supplying gutkha/pan masala/tobacco products without any registration and payment of duty. At least 65 workers were employed at the manufacturing unit.
“On the basis of the search at the premises of the manufacturer, it was found that illegal manufacturing of gutkha/pan masala/tobacco product was going on, evidenced by a godown, machines, raw materials and manufactured products at the premises,” the office of Commissioner central tax (Delhi West) said in a statement.