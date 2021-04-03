ଦଣ୍ଡନାଚ ନେଇ ଏହି ଜିଲ୍ଲାରେ ଲାଗିଲା କଟକଣା, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କେଉଁଠି

ଗଞ୍ଜାମ, ୩ା୪ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ମହାମାରୀର ସଂକ୍ରମଣ କ୍ରମାଗତ ଭାବେ ବଢ଼ି ଚାଲିଛି । ଗଞ୍ଜାମ ଜିଲ୍ଲାରେ ଅଧିକ ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହେବା ପରେ ଜିଲ୍ଲା ପ୍ରଶାସନ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଏନେଇ କଟକଣା ଲାଗୁ କରାଯାଇଛି । ଗଞ୍ଜାମ ଜିଲ୍ଲାରେ ଦଣ୍ଡନାଚ ନେଇ ନୂଆ ନିୟମ ଲାଗୁ କରାଯାଇଛି । ଦଣ୍ଡନାଚ ସମୟରେ ରାତିରେ କୌଣସି ସାଂସ୍କୃତିକ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟକ୍ରମ ହୋଇପାରିବ ନାହିଁ । ଏଥିସହ ଦଣ୍ଡନାଚରେ ୨୫ରୁ ଅଧିକ ଲୋକଙ୍କୁ ଅନୁମତି ଦିଆଯିବ ନାହିଁ । ଦୋକାନୀମାନଙ୍କୁ ସାମାଜିକ ଦୂରତା ବଜାୟ ରଖିବାକୁ କୁହାଯାଇଛି । ଏତଦବ୍ୟତୀତ ମାଆ ତାରା ତାରିଣୀ ଯାତ୍ରା ପାଇଁ ମଧ୍ୟ କଟକଣା ଲାଗୁ ହୋଇଛି । ଗଞ୍ଜାମ ଜିଲ୍ଲାପାଳ ଏନେଇ ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶନାମା ଜାରି କରିଛନ୍ତି ।

Dandanach participation will be upto 25 persons only. No night cultural program.

Mundan will be not allowed at Maa Taratarini temple, or at downhill.

Shopkeepers have to follow Panchsutra guidelines for social distancing.

Stay home and be safe. @CMO_Odisha

