ଚୈତ୍ର ମେଳାକୁ ନେଇ ଗାଇଡଲାଇନ୍ ଜାରି

-
World
119,237,981
WorldConfirmed: 119,237,981Active: 21,778,408Recovered: 94,815,535Death: 2,644,038
-
USA
29,927,572
USAConfirmed: 29,927,572Active: 8,592,734Recovered: 20,791,100Death: 543,738
-
India
11,308,846
IndiaConfirmed: 11,308,846Active: 197,217Recovered: 10,953,303Death: 158,326
-
Brazil
11,284,269
BrazilConfirmed: 11,284,269Active: 1,052,579Recovered: 9,958,566Death: 273,124
-
Russia
4,370,617
RussiaConfirmed: 4,370,617Active: 306,368Recovered: 3,973,029Death: 91,220
-
UK
4,241,677
UKConfirmed: 4,241,677Active: 729,854Recovered: 3,386,655Death: 125,168
-
Italy
3,149,017
ItalyConfirmed: 3,149,017Active: 497,350Recovered: 2,550,483Death: 101,184
-
Turkey
2,835,989
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,835,989Active: 147,606Recovered: 2,659,093Death: 29,290
-
Germany
2,546,510
GermanyConfirmed: 2,546,510Active: 127,350Recovered: 2,345,600Death: 73,560
-
Pakistan
600,198
PakistanConfirmed: 600,198Active: 18,703Recovered: 568,065Death: 13,430
-
China
90,027
ChinaConfirmed: 90,027Active: 182Recovered: 85,209Death: 4,636
ବ୍ରହ୍ମପୁର,୧୨ ।୩(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ତାରା ତାରିଣୀଙ୍କ ଚୈତ୍ର ମେଳା ନେଇ ଜିଲ୍ଲାପାଳ ଗାଇଡଲାଇନ୍ ଜାରି କରିଛନ୍ତି । ଏଥର କେବଳ ଗଞ୍ଜାମ ଜିଲ୍ଲା ଲୋକଙ୍କୁ ଚୈତ୍ର ମେଳା ଯିବାକୁ ଅନୁମତି ମିଳିଛି । ଜିଲ୍ଲା ବାହାରର କୌଣସି ଲୋକଙ୍କୁ ମନ୍ଦିରକୁ ଆସିବାକୁ ଅନୁମତି ଦିଆଯାଇନାହିଁ । ମୁଣ୍ଡନ ସ୍ଥଳକୁ ୬୦ ବର୍ଷରୁ ଅଧିକ ଲୋକ ଯିବାକୁ ବାରଣ ହୋଇଛି । ଘାଟି ରାସ୍ତାରେ ଚାଲି ଚାଲି ମନ୍ଦିର ଯିବା ମନା ହୋଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ନିର୍ଦ୍ଧାରିତ ବସରେ ଲୋକମାନେ ମେଳାକୁ ଯାଇପାରିବେ । ଏହା ସହ ଉପରବେଢାରେ ଖାଦ୍ୟ ବଣ୍ଟନ ଓ ଖାଇବା ସମ୍ପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ଭାବେ ବାରଣ କରାଯାଇଛି ।