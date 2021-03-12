Toofan Teaser: Farhan Akhtar delivers a knockout punch in this sports drama

-
Mumbai, 12/3: The teaser of Farhan Akhtar starrer and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directorial film Tofaan has dropped today. The 2 minute 4-second teaser shows Farhan’s character Aziz Ali’s struggle from learning to be a boxer to acing the art.
The teaser looks nothing less than promising and it is bound to impress the audience.
Watch the teaser here:
Farhan Akhtar himself took to his social media account to release the teaser of the film. He wrote, “It fills me with immense joy to give you the first glimpse of a film into which we poured all our love, passion, exuberance, madness even. It truly is a labor of love and today I am so excited to share it with you. Here’s presenting the #ToofaanTeaser.”
It fills me with immense joy to give you the first glimpse of a film into which we poured all our love, passion, exuberance, madness even. It truly is a labour of love and today I am so excited to share it with you.
Here’s presenting the #ToofaanTeaser 🥊https://t.co/lAus0P8sAo
— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) March 12, 2021
The film will premier on Amazon Prime Video on May 21. It also stars Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal along with Vijay Raaz.