Gunjan Saxena -The Kargil Girl to be released on Netflix

FeaturedBreaking NewsNational
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0 23

Janhvi Kapoor starred movie ” Gunjan Saxena- The Kargil Girl” is all set to release on the popular OTT platform Netflix. This movie is directed by Sharan Sharma. Janhvi took Instagram to share a short video of real-life  Gunjan Saxena. The movie is produced under Karan Johar’s Dharma Production.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.