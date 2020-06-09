Gunjan Saxena -The Kargil Girl to be released on Netflix

View this post on Instagram

This isn’t just a film for me- it’s a journey that’s taught me to believe in myself. A journey I can’t wait to share with you all. About a girl who set out to do something simple, follow her dreams. #GunjanSaxena – #TheKargilGirl coming soon on Netflix. #GunjanSaxenaOnNetflix @dharmamovies @zeestudiosofficial @karanjohar @apoorva1972 @pankajtripathi @angadbedi @itsviineetkumar @manavvij @sharansharma @netflix_in @zeemusiccompany