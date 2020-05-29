Harbhajan blames China for the spread of Coronavirus

Punjab,29/5: Veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh lashed out at China for spreading Coronavirus in the world. Harbhajan took to Twitter to unleash his anger. He wrote,”This is what the plan was.. spread this coronavirus in the whole world.. while everyone suffers with this they sit happily and watching..making PPE kits, mask, etc for the whole world and making their economy powerful”

Earlier, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar had lashed out at China for the spread of coronavirus.