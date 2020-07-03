Harbhajan Singh turns 40

India’s most successful off-spinner Harbhajan Singh celebrates his 40th birthday today. He made his India debut in 1998. He won two World cups with India. He is Indi’s third-leading wicket-taker in Tests with 417 wickets in 103 tests. He also claimed 269 ODI wickets in 236 matches and 25 T20I wickets in 28 matches. He has been playing for one of the dominant IPL side CSK. Many Cricketers wish him a happy birthday.

@harbhajan_singh Happy birthday Bhajjipa. First Indian to take a hat-trick in Tests

– Took 32 wickets in 3 Tests v Australia in 2001

Part of WT20 2007 & WC 2011 winning teams

Won 4 IPL titles ..the most loving personality around..great inspiration ✌🏻

Still going strong at 40! pic.twitter.com/KKH7vI1Jid — Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) July 3, 2020

🌟 A @cricketworldcup winner 🥇 Happy 40th birthday to Harbhajan Singh! pic.twitter.com/r5qYelmPSm — ICC (@ICC) July 3, 2020