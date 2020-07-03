Harbhajan Singh turns 40

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
India’s most successful off-spinner Harbhajan Singh celebrates his 40th birthday today. He made his India debut in 1998. He won two World cups with India. He is Indi’s third-leading wicket-taker in Tests with 417 wickets in 103 tests. He also claimed 269 ODI wickets in 236 matches and 25 T20I wickets in 28 matches. He has been playing for one of the dominant IPL side CSK. Many Cricketers wish him a happy birthday.

