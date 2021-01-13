ଏନକାଉଣ୍ଟରରେ ଟଳିଲା ହାର୍ଡକୋର ମାଓବାଦୀ

COVID-19 Updates
-
World
92,075,151
WorldConfirmed: 92,075,151Active: 24,176,050Recovered: 65,927,377Death: 1,971,724
-
USA
23,369,732
USAConfirmed: 23,369,732Active: 9,163,873Recovered: 13,816,238Death: 389,621
-
India
10,495,816
IndiaConfirmed: 10,495,816Active: 215,141Recovered: 10,129,111Death: 151,564
-
Brazil
8,195,637
BrazilConfirmed: 8,195,637Active: 717,204Recovered: 7,273,707Death: 204,726
-
Russia
3,471,053
RussiaConfirmed: 3,471,053Active: 553,595Recovered: 2,854,088Death: 63,370
-
UK
3,164,051
UKConfirmed: 3,164,051Active: 1,673,881Recovered: 1,406,967Death: 83,203
-
Turkey
2,346,285
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,346,285Active: 104,669Recovered: 2,218,464Death: 23,152
-
Italy
2,303,263
ItalyConfirmed: 2,303,263Active: 570,040Recovered: 1,653,404Death: 79,819
-
Germany
1,957,492
GermanyConfirmed: 1,957,492Active: 317,689Recovered: 1,596,600Death: 43,203
-
Pakistan
508,824
PakistanConfirmed: 508,824Active: 33,102Recovered: 464,950Death: 10,772
-
China
87,706
ChinaConfirmed: 87,706Active: 784Recovered: 82,288Death: 4,634
ଛତିଶଗଡ,୧୩ ।୧: ଛତିଶଗଡ ଚିକପାଲି ଜଙ୍ଗଲରେ ପୋଲିସ ଗୁଳିରେ ହାର୍ଡକୋର ମାଓବାଦୀ ନିହତ ହୋଇଥିବା ସୂଚନା ମିଳିଛି । ପୋଲିସ ଏନକାଉଣ୍ଟରରେ ଟପ୍ ମାଓ ନେତା ଏରିଆ କମାଣ୍ଡର ହିଡମା ମୁଚାକିର ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ହୋଇଛି । ପୂର୍ବରୁ ହିଡମା ନାଁରେ ଧରାଇଦେବାକୁ ୫ ଲକ୍ଷ ଟଙ୍କାର ପୁରସ୍କାର ଘୋଷଣା ହୋଇଥିଲା ।