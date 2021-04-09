Harshal Patel’s fifer Restricts MI to 159

-
World
134,899,672
WorldConfirmed: 134,899,672Active: 23,405,457Recovered: 108,573,610Death: 2,920,605
-
USA
31,729,532
USAConfirmed: 31,729,532Active: 6,881,929Recovered: 24,273,615Death: 573,988
-
Brazil
13,286,324
BrazilConfirmed: 13,286,324Active: 1,208,844Recovered: 11,732,193Death: 345,287
-
India
13,189,100
IndiaConfirmed: 13,189,100Active: 1,036,017Recovered: 11,984,727Death: 168,356
-
Russia
4,623,984
RussiaConfirmed: 4,623,984Active: 273,037Recovered: 4,248,700Death: 102,247
-
UK
4,365,461
UKConfirmed: 4,365,461Active: 281,104Recovered: 3,957,317Death: 127,040
-
Italy
3,736,526
ItalyConfirmed: 3,736,526Active: 536,361Recovered: 3,086,586Death: 113,579
-
Turkey
3,689,866
TurkeyConfirmed: 3,689,866Active: 423,773Recovered: 3,232,892Death: 33,201
-
Germany
2,965,672
GermanyConfirmed: 2,965,672Active: 239,452Recovered: 2,647,600Death: 78,620
-
Pakistan
710,829
PakistanConfirmed: 710,829Active: 69,811Recovered: 625,789Death: 15,229
-
China
90,386
ChinaConfirmed: 90,386Active: 279Recovered: 85,471Death: 4,636
Chennai, 9/4: Harshal Patel’s amazing bowling performance has helped RCB to restrict Mumbai Indians to 159-9 in the 1st IPL match in Chennai.
MI’s Opener Chris Lynn top scored with 49. SuryaKumar Yadav chipped in with a crucial 31 and Ishan Kishan scored 28 runs.
For RCB Kyle Jamieson and Washington Sundar picked up one wicket each apart from Harshal Patel’s 5-27