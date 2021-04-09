Harshal Patel’s fifer Restricts MI to 159

FeaturedSportsTop Stories
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 134,899,672
    World
    Confirmed: 134,899,672
    Active: 23,405,457
    Recovered: 108,573,610
    Death: 2,920,605
  • USA 31,729,532
    USA
    Confirmed: 31,729,532
    Active: 6,881,929
    Recovered: 24,273,615
    Death: 573,988
  • Brazil 13,286,324
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 13,286,324
    Active: 1,208,844
    Recovered: 11,732,193
    Death: 345,287
  • India 13,189,100
    India
    Confirmed: 13,189,100
    Active: 1,036,017
    Recovered: 11,984,727
    Death: 168,356
  • Russia 4,623,984
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,623,984
    Active: 273,037
    Recovered: 4,248,700
    Death: 102,247
  • UK 4,365,461
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,365,461
    Active: 281,104
    Recovered: 3,957,317
    Death: 127,040
  • Italy 3,736,526
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,736,526
    Active: 536,361
    Recovered: 3,086,586
    Death: 113,579
  • Turkey 3,689,866
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 3,689,866
    Active: 423,773
    Recovered: 3,232,892
    Death: 33,201
  • Germany 2,965,672
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,965,672
    Active: 239,452
    Recovered: 2,647,600
    Death: 78,620
  • Pakistan 710,829
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 710,829
    Active: 69,811
    Recovered: 625,789
    Death: 15,229
  • China 90,386
    China
    Confirmed: 90,386
    Active: 279
    Recovered: 85,471
    Death: 4,636

Chennai, 9/4: Harshal Patel’s amazing bowling performance has helped RCB to restrict Mumbai Indians to 159-9 in the 1st IPL match in Chennai.

MI’s Opener Chris Lynn top scored with 49. SuryaKumar Yadav chipped in with a crucial 31 and Ishan Kishan scored 28 runs.

For RCB Kyle Jamieson and Washington Sundar picked up one wicket each apart from Harshal Patel’s 5-27

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.