Harshal Patel’s fifer Restricts MI to 159

Chennai, 9/4: Harshal Patel’s amazing bowling performance has helped RCB to restrict Mumbai Indians to 159-9 in the 1st IPL match in Chennai.

MI’s Opener Chris Lynn top scored with 49. SuryaKumar Yadav chipped in with a crucial 31 and Ishan Kishan scored 28 runs.

For RCB Kyle Jamieson and Washington Sundar picked up one wicket each apart from Harshal Patel’s 5-27