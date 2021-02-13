Haryana CM meets Amit Shah, Stricts Stand against Protesters

-
WorldConfirmed: 108,855,660Active: 25,410,586Recovered: 81,047,640Death: 2,397,434
USAConfirmed: 28,111,899Active: 9,576,966Recovered: 18,042,270Death: 492,663
IndiaConfirmed: 10,894,638Active: 138,124Recovered: 10,600,905Death: 155,609
BrazilConfirmed: 9,765,694Active: 849,766Recovered: 8,678,327Death: 237,601
RussiaConfirmed: 4,057,698Active: 400,095Recovered: 3,577,907Death: 79,696
UKConfirmed: 4,013,799Active: 1,803,505Recovered: 2,094,007Death: 116,287
ItalyConfirmed: 2,697,296Active: 402,174Recovered: 2,202,077Death: 93,045
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,572,190Active: 83,702Recovered: 2,461,204Death: 27,284
GermanyConfirmed: 2,332,420Active: 155,182Recovered: 2,112,000Death: 65,238
PakistanConfirmed: 561,625Active: 25,649Recovered: 523,700Death: 12,276
ChinaConfirmed: 89,756Active: 763Recovered: 84,357Death: 4,636
New Delhi, 13/2: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar met Home Minister Amit Shah today to discuss the way ahead amid the protest by farmers against three new farm laws.
Mr Khattar said, he will try to bring the law in the upcoming session of the legislative assembly to make protesters who destroy property pay up, Khattar said after the meeting. The BJP government in Haryana – one of the states seeing the biggest protest by farmers.