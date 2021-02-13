Haryana CM meets Amit Shah, Stricts Stand against Protesters

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 13/2: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar met Home Minister Amit Shah today to discuss the way ahead amid the protest by farmers against three new farm laws.

Mr Khattar said, he will try to bring the law in the upcoming session of the legislative assembly to make protesters who destroy property pay up, Khattar said after the meeting. The BJP government in Haryana – one of the states seeing the biggest protest by farmers.

 

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
