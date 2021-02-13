Sonam Kapoor Ahuja completed the shooting of ‘Blind” in just 39 days

Mumbai, 13/2; Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has completed the shooting of her upcoming film ‘Blind’. Ahuja gave information about this by tweeting from his official Twitter account on Saturday.

This action-thriller film has been directed by Shome Makhija. In this, the story of a police officer in search of a serial killer is shown on the silver screen. The special thing in the story is that the police officer is blind.

Sonam Kapoor started shooting for the film in Glasgow, Scotland last year. The shooting took a total of 39 days to complete. Kapoor wrote on his Twitter account, ‘Shooting of the film Blind is complete. See you in the film.