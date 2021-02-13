Meet Rashmi Samant, first Indian Woman To win Oxford Union Polls

COVID-19 Updates World 108,841,502 World Confirmed: 108,841,502 Active: 25,429,096 Recovered: 81,015,599 Death: 2,396,807

London, 13/2: Rashmi Samant has made history by becoming the first Indian woman to win the Oxford Students’ Union. She is an alumnus of Karnataka’s Manipal Institute of Technology.

Ms Samant won the students’ union election with 1,996 votes, more than all her opponents put together, the university said in a post on its website.

Samant promised to “tackle the institutional homophobia and transphobia”, “decolonisation of the syllabi” and “remove all statues proven to be imperialist, including Chritopher Codrington” in her election manifesto.

She plans to “lobby for the University to waive residency requirements, extend safety net and mitigating circumstances until WHO declares end of pandemic”, as the world reels under the effects of an unprecedented coronavirus pandemic, according to her manifesto.