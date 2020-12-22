Haryana CM’s Convoy returns midway, know why!

COVID-19 Updates World 77,917,490 World Confirmed: 77,917,490 Active: 21,419,359 Recovered: 54,785,044 Death: 1,713,087

USA 18,487,519 USA Confirmed: 18,487,519 Active: 7,353,393 Recovered: 10,807,172 Death: 326,954

India 10,086,390 India Confirmed: 10,086,390 Active: 294,127 Recovered: 9,646,009 Death: 146,254

Brazil 7,264,221 Brazil Confirmed: 7,264,221 Active: 789,919 Recovered: 6,286,980 Death: 187,322

Russia 2,906,503 Russia Confirmed: 2,906,503 Active: 535,071 Recovered: 2,319,520 Death: 51,912

UK 2,073,511 UK Confirmed: 2,073,511 Active: 2,005,895 Recovered: N/A Death: 67,616

Turkey 2,043,704 Turkey Confirmed: 2,043,704 Active: 190,648 Recovered: 1,834,705 Death: 18,351

Italy 1,964,054 Italy Confirmed: 1,964,054 Active: 613,582 Recovered: 1,281,258 Death: 69,214

Germany 1,537,727 Germany Confirmed: 1,537,727 Active: 373,609 Recovered: 1,136,700 Death: 27,418

Pakistan 460,672 Pakistan Confirmed: 460,672 Active: 40,261 Recovered: 410,937 Death: 9,474

China 86,867 China Confirmed: 86,867 Active: 324 Recovered: 81,909 Death: 4,634

Chandigarh, 22/12: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s Convoy returned as the protesting farmers showed them black flags and blocked the road. The convoy was travelling to Ambala, for election campaign. A group of farmers had shown black flags to Union Minister and Ambala MP Rattan Lal Kataria at a village in Ambala On December 1.

Haryana Government has been claiming that only a few farmers are unhappy with the farm laws in the state. But the protest in the state is witnessing a steady rise in the number of farmers.

The farmers protest has entered its 27th day on Tuesday. But both the parties are unable to break the deadlock. The Government is ready to amend the laws but the farmers want complete scrapping of the law.