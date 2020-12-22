Haryana CM’s Convoy returns midway, know why!

-
WorldConfirmed: 77,917,490Active: 21,419,359Recovered: 54,785,044Death: 1,713,087
USAConfirmed: 18,487,519Active: 7,353,393Recovered: 10,807,172Death: 326,954
IndiaConfirmed: 10,086,390Active: 294,127Recovered: 9,646,009Death: 146,254
BrazilConfirmed: 7,264,221Active: 789,919Recovered: 6,286,980Death: 187,322
RussiaConfirmed: 2,906,503Active: 535,071Recovered: 2,319,520Death: 51,912
UKConfirmed: 2,073,511Active: 2,005,895Recovered: N/ADeath: 67,616
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,043,704Active: 190,648Recovered: 1,834,705Death: 18,351
ItalyConfirmed: 1,964,054Active: 613,582Recovered: 1,281,258Death: 69,214
GermanyConfirmed: 1,537,727Active: 373,609Recovered: 1,136,700Death: 27,418
PakistanConfirmed: 460,672Active: 40,261Recovered: 410,937Death: 9,474
ChinaConfirmed: 86,867Active: 324Recovered: 81,909Death: 4,634
Chandigarh, 22/12: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s Convoy returned as the protesting farmers showed them black flags and blocked the road. The convoy was travelling to Ambala, for election campaign. A group of farmers had shown black flags to Union Minister and Ambala MP Rattan Lal Kataria at a village in Ambala On December 1.
Haryana Government has been claiming that only a few farmers are unhappy with the farm laws in the state. But the protest in the state is witnessing a steady rise in the number of farmers.
The farmers protest has entered its 27th day on Tuesday. But both the parties are unable to break the deadlock. The Government is ready to amend the laws but the farmers want complete scrapping of the law.