Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala tests positive for Covid-19

FeaturedBreaking NewsNational
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0 14

Haryana,6/10: The number of Coronavirus cases is increasing day by day. Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The Jananayak Janata Party leader posted on Twitter a video asking people who have come in contact with him to get tested.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.