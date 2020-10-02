Hathras Gang rape case : Victim’s father demanded CBI

Hathras,2/10: The family of a 19-year-old Dalit girl, who lost her life in a hospital in Delhi due to injuries after alleged gang rape in Hathras, on Thursday alleged that the district administration was trying to change her statement repeatedly and putting pressure on them. The girl’s father said that government officials are putting pressure on him. He has demanded a CBI inquiry into the case. After the death of the girl on Tuesday morning, there is widespread anger in the country and the Uttar Pradesh government is being severely criticized.