In a major development, Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Sunil Shukla claimed that actress Rhea Chakraborty who is the alleged girlfriend of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput is connected to the political party, Shiv Sena. He also demanded the interrogation on this matter. He claims that Rhea was in touch with the forest ministry and even met the minister Sanjay Rathode.