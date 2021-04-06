Health Ministry Issues statement on Coronavirus, Know details!

New Delhi, 6/4: India has taken a global lead to save humanity in the war against the Coronavirus epidemic. Despite the ongoing Corona vaccination campaign in many parts of the world, the negligence of the people is overshadowing the whole campaign. There is a second wave of corona epidemic in many countries including India. To save people from the uncontrollable pace of infection, the government has become uptight. On the other hand, the Health Department has issued a big warning on Tuesday amid deteriorating conditions in the country.

In a press conference, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has expressed great danger and appealed to the people of the country to follow the Corona guidelines. He said that the next four weeks are very critical for us. There is a dangerous situation in many parts of the country. Talking about the corona death rate, it has now become five percent whereas it was just 2 percent a few days ago.

The Ministry of Health has responded to the demand to give vaccines to all. Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said, there has been a deep brainstorming and discussion on this subject all over the world. So whenever vaccination happens, its purpose is to save people from death. The second healthcare system has to be repaired.

