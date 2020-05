Bhubaneswar,24/5: The regional metrological department has issued a heatwave warning for the 10 districts in Odisha. These districts include Bolangir, Kalahandi, Angul, Boudh, Sonepur, Nuapada, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Malkangiri, and Sambalpur. This heatwave may be harmful to elderly people and children. The temperature may sore above 40degree.