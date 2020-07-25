Heavy penalty on Petrol pump owners if they cheat customers

A heavy penalty will be imposed on the operators if they do oil theft by putting a chip on the petrol pumps of the country. Modi government has taken strict steps in view of the incident of petrol and diesel by putting chips in machines on petrol pumps daily in the country. After the new Consumer Protection Act 2019 comes into force on July 20, petrol pump operators will start tightening their nerves. People face many problems every day on petrol and diesel. Customers are worried about low petrol and diesel complaints, but now petrol pump operators cannot cheat consumers under the new Consumer Protection Act 2019. Now petrol or diesel will be available as per standard at the petrol pump. If the customer complains, his license can also be canceled along with the penalty at the petrol pump.