New Delhi, 20/8: Heavy rain continued to lash on parts of Delhi NCR. IMD also predicted more rain and thunderstorms in entire Delhi, IGI Airport, Dadri, Ghaziabad, Etah, Noida, Greater-Noida, Ballabgarh, Faridabad, Gurugram, Manesar, Sohna, Modinagar, Meerut, Siyana, Gohana, Kharkhoda, Palwal, Hodal, Nuh, Jhajjar, Bulandshahar, Hapur, Gannaur, Farrukh Nagar, Kahrkhoda, Bahadurgarh, Bagpath during the next 2 hours.