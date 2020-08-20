ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ୮ ମୁଣ୍ଡ ନେଲା କରୋନା

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୨୦ା୮(ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ୨୮୯୮ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ଆଉ ୮ଜଣ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଛି । ମୃତକଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ଗଞ୍ଜାମ ଜିଲ୍ଳାର ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୪, ଖୋର୍ଦ୍ଧା , କଟକ, ଢ଼େଙ୍କାନାଳ ଓ ପୁରୀରୁ ଜଣେ ଲେଖାଏଁ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ହୋଇଛି । ଏହାସହ ଓଡ଼ିଶାରେ କରୋନା ଜନିତ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩୮୦କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ଏନେଇ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ପରିବାର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ମିଳିଛି ।

Regret to inform the demise of Eight #COVID19 positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.

1. A 59-year old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension & Chronic Kidney Disease.

2. An 82-year old male of Cuttack district.

