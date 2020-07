Addressing to press conferences by the health ministry, herd immunity from Coronavirus is not an option in India. India is a much populous country in the world so India couldn’t depend on herd immunity.

Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Ministry of Health said ” Herd immunity is indirect protection from disease. This saves a population from disease. But it develops when a vaccine is developed or when a population has already suffered and recovered from it. Herd immunity in India is not an option”