Here are the Benefits of Black salt!

The problem of heartburn and flatulence could be overcome
Black salt helps increase the production of bile juice in the liver, due to which digestion-related problems are overcome. If you are having heartburn or flatulence due to acidity, black salt contains sodium chloride which helps to overcome all these problems.
Blood pressure control
People who are BP patients are often advised to use black salt instead of white salt. It is a natural blood thinner and helps in controlling blood pressure. Potassium is also high in this. However, BP patients should ask the doctor about the amount of black salt.
Black salt helps in getting sound sleep
Eating black salt also cures insomnia. Many times people do not sleep at night because of melatonin imbalance. Taking a meal by sprinkling black salt in dinner increases the level of melatonin, which leads to good sleep.
Bones will be stronger
A quarter of the total salt content is stored in our bones. If someone in your family has a problem with osteoporosis, then you must include black salt in your diet. This can prevent your bones from becoming weak.
Helps in weight loss
You know that drinking lemon juice and honey mixed in warm water helps in weight loss. If a pinch of black salt is also added to this water, it can help more in reducing calories.