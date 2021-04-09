Here are the Benefits of Black salt!

FeaturedHealth and Lifestyle
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 134,899,672
    World
    Confirmed: 134,899,672
    Active: 23,405,457
    Recovered: 108,573,610
    Death: 2,920,605
  • USA 31,729,532
    USA
    Confirmed: 31,729,532
    Active: 6,881,929
    Recovered: 24,273,615
    Death: 573,988
  • Brazil 13,286,324
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 13,286,324
    Active: 1,208,844
    Recovered: 11,732,193
    Death: 345,287
  • India 13,189,100
    India
    Confirmed: 13,189,100
    Active: 1,036,017
    Recovered: 11,984,727
    Death: 168,356
  • Russia 4,623,984
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,623,984
    Active: 273,037
    Recovered: 4,248,700
    Death: 102,247
  • UK 4,365,461
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,365,461
    Active: 281,104
    Recovered: 3,957,317
    Death: 127,040
  • Italy 3,736,526
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,736,526
    Active: 536,361
    Recovered: 3,086,586
    Death: 113,579
  • Turkey 3,689,866
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 3,689,866
    Active: 423,773
    Recovered: 3,232,892
    Death: 33,201
  • Germany 2,965,672
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,965,672
    Active: 239,452
    Recovered: 2,647,600
    Death: 78,620
  • Pakistan 710,829
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 710,829
    Active: 69,811
    Recovered: 625,789
    Death: 15,229
  • China 90,386
    China
    Confirmed: 90,386
    Active: 279
    Recovered: 85,471
    Death: 4,636

The problem of heartburn and flatulence could be overcome

Black salt helps increase the production of bile juice in the liver, due to which digestion-related problems are overcome. If you are having heartburn or flatulence due to acidity, black salt contains sodium chloride which helps to overcome all these problems.

Blood pressure control

People who are BP patients are often advised to use black salt instead of white salt. It is a natural blood thinner and helps in controlling blood pressure. Potassium is also high in this. However, BP patients should ask the doctor about the amount of black salt.

Black salt helps in getting sound sleep

Eating black salt also cures insomnia. Many times people do not sleep at night because of melatonin imbalance. Taking a meal by sprinkling black salt in dinner increases the level of melatonin, which leads to good sleep.

Bones will be stronger

A quarter of the total salt content is stored in our bones. If someone in your family has a problem with osteoporosis, then you must include black salt in your diet. This can prevent your bones from becoming weak.

Helps in weight loss

You know that drinking lemon juice and honey mixed in warm water helps in weight loss. If a pinch of black salt is also added to this water, it can help more in reducing calories.

 

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.