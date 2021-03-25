Here’s How to Protect Yourself from Covid 19 if you are a Diabetic!

COVID-19 Updates World 125,581,758 World Confirmed: 125,581,758 Active: 21,430,638 Recovered: 101,391,890 Death: 2,759,230

USA 30,705,435 USA Confirmed: 30,705,435 Active: 7,014,128 Recovered: 23,132,882 Death: 558,425

Brazil 12,227,179 Brazil Confirmed: 12,227,179 Active: 1,236,446 Recovered: 10,689,646 Death: 301,087

India 11,787,534 India Confirmed: 11,787,534 Active: 395,158 Recovered: 11,231,650 Death: 160,726

Russia 4,492,692 Russia Confirmed: 4,492,692 Active: 286,799 Recovered: 4,109,281 Death: 96,612

UK 4,312,908 UK Confirmed: 4,312,908 Active: 457,371 Recovered: 3,729,155 Death: 126,382

Italy 3,440,862 Italy Confirmed: 3,440,862 Active: 561,308 Recovered: 2,773,215 Death: 106,339

Turkey 3,091,282 Turkey Confirmed: 3,091,282 Active: 179,177 Recovered: 2,881,643 Death: 30,462

Germany 2,709,872 Germany Confirmed: 2,709,872 Active: 177,761 Recovered: 2,456,200 Death: 75,911

Pakistan 640,988 Pakistan Confirmed: 640,988 Active: 37,985 Recovered: 588,975 Death: 14,028

China 90,136 China Confirmed: 90,136 Active: 165 Recovered: 85,335 Death: 4,636

Covid-19 has played havoc in the world. Its effect is increasing day by day. Its taking lives as well as stifling people’s lives. Especially for those who have diabetes, heart, liver, kidney problems. Only awareness in such a situation can keep us away from the corona. Let’s find out what people with diabetes can do in these difficult times: