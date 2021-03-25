Here’s How to Protect Yourself from Covid 19 if you are a Diabetic!

-
World
125,581,758
WorldConfirmed: 125,581,758Active: 21,430,638Recovered: 101,391,890Death: 2,759,230
USA
30,705,435
USAConfirmed: 30,705,435Active: 7,014,128Recovered: 23,132,882Death: 558,425
Brazil
12,227,179
BrazilConfirmed: 12,227,179Active: 1,236,446Recovered: 10,689,646Death: 301,087
India
11,787,534
IndiaConfirmed: 11,787,534Active: 395,158Recovered: 11,231,650Death: 160,726
Russia
4,492,692
RussiaConfirmed: 4,492,692Active: 286,799Recovered: 4,109,281Death: 96,612
UK
4,312,908
UKConfirmed: 4,312,908Active: 457,371Recovered: 3,729,155Death: 126,382
Italy
3,440,862
ItalyConfirmed: 3,440,862Active: 561,308Recovered: 2,773,215Death: 106,339
Turkey
3,091,282
TurkeyConfirmed: 3,091,282Active: 179,177Recovered: 2,881,643Death: 30,462
Germany
2,709,872
GermanyConfirmed: 2,709,872Active: 177,761Recovered: 2,456,200Death: 75,911
Pakistan
640,988
PakistanConfirmed: 640,988Active: 37,985Recovered: 588,975Death: 14,028
China
90,136
ChinaConfirmed: 90,136Active: 165Recovered: 85,335Death: 4,636
Covid-19 has played havoc in the world. Its effect is increasing day by day. Its taking lives as well as stifling people’s lives. Especially for those who have diabetes, heart, liver, kidney problems. Only awareness in such a situation can keep us away from the corona. Let’s find out what people with diabetes can do in these difficult times:
- People with diabetes should drink 2.5 liters of water every day.
- If you have high blood sugar, take insulin as directed by your doctor.
- Always stay away from mental worries, keep the mind happy, be stress-free.
- Keep the blood sugar under control. This is because high blood sugar can increase the risk of coronary heart disease. Therefore, diabetes should be avoided as much as possible.
- Take regular blood sugar tests and eat a balanced diet.
- If you have diabetes, take your medication as directed by your doctor. Exercise daily.
- If you are taking blood pressure medication with diabetes medication, don’t forget to take them regularly on time.