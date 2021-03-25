Bunty Aur Babli 2 release date postponed

-
Mumbai, 25/3: The release date of the upcoming movie Bunty Aur Babli has faced a stumbling block. Because of rising cases of Coronavirus, the release date of the Bunty Aur Babli 2 movie was postponed. The movie was produced by Yashraj Films. Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Sharvari will play the lead roles in the movie. The movie was scheduled to be released on April 23.