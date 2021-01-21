Here’s How You Could Own a Brand New Royal Enfield Bike for free!

-
Pune, 21/1: An eatery in Pune has introduced a unique contest. Shivraj Hotel, located in the Wadgaon Maval area on the outskirts of Pune is giving you a chance to win a brand new Royal Enfield. You could win the bike by finishing the restaurant’s 4kg Thali, called ‘Bullet Thali.’
The ‘Win a Bullet bike’ contest requires participants to finish a non-veg thali within 60 minutes. One who manages to finish the thali will win a Royal Enfield Bullet worth Rs 1.65 lakh.
The Thali is a non-vegetarian platter consisting of around 12 dishes made with 4 kilograms of mutton and fish. The dishes include Fried Surmai, Pomfret Fried Fish, Chicken Tandoori, Dry Mutton, Grey Mutton, Chicken Masala and Kolumbi (Prawn) Biryani. The cost of each thali is Rs 2,500.
According to the Restaurant owner Atul Waikar, the contest has received great response from the people and a lot of people are visiting the restaurant to participate in the contest.
The contest already has a winner in Somnath Pawar, a resident of Solapur district in Maharashtra, who finished the Bullet Thali in less than an hour won a brand new Royal Enfield Bullet.