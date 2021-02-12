Here’s how you could recognize fake 50, 200 notes!

-
Mumbai, 12/2: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has decided to raise awareness about fake currency notes of 50 and 200 being in circulation and has informed about how to identify them.
Here’s How to recognize fake Rs 50, 200 Notes:
Front
1. See-through register with denominational numeral 50
2. Denominational numeral ५० in Devnagari
3. Portrait of Mahatma Gandhi at the centre
4. Micro letters ‘RBI’, ‘भारत’, ‘INDIA’ and ‘50’
5. Windowed demetalised security thread with inscriptions ‘भारत’ and RBI
6. Guarantee Clause, Governor’s signature with Promise Clause and RBI emblem towards right of Mahatma Gandhi portrait
7. Ashoka Pillar emblem on the right
8. Mahatma Gandhi portrait and electrotype (50) watermarks
9. Number panel with numerals growing from small to big on the top left side and bottom right side.
Reverse (Back)
10. Year of printing of the note on the left
11. Swachh Bharat logo with slogan
12. Language panel
13. Motif of Hampi with Chariot.
14. Denominational numeral ५० in Devnagari.
The RBI is celebrating financial awareness week.