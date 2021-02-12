Here’s how you could recognize fake 50, 200 notes!

FeaturedBusinessNational
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 108,344,093
    World
    Confirmed: 108,344,093
    Active: 25,420,137
    Recovered: 80,543,799
    Death: 2,380,157
  • USA 28,002,240
    USA
    Confirmed: 28,002,240
    Active: 9,584,499
    Recovered: 17,930,819
    Death: 486,922
  • India 10,880,603
    India
    Confirmed: 10,880,603
    Active: 135,889
    Recovered: 10,589,230
    Death: 155,484
  • Brazil 9,716,298
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 9,716,298
    Active: 836,208
    Recovered: 8,643,693
    Death: 236,397
  • Russia 4,042,837
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,042,837
    Active: 404,501
    Recovered: 3,559,142
    Death: 79,194
  • UK 3,998,655
    UK
    Confirmed: 3,998,655
    Active: 1,826,865
    Recovered: 2,056,261
    Death: 115,529
  • Italy 2,683,403
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,683,403
    Active: 405,019
    Recovered: 2,185,655
    Death: 92,729
  • Turkey 2,564,427
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,564,427
    Active: 84,144
    Recovered: 2,453,096
    Death: 27,187
  • Germany 2,321,215
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,321,215
    Active: 155,702
    Recovered: 2,101,000
    Death: 64,513
  • Pakistan 560,363
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 560,363
    Active: 29,981
    Recovered: 518,164
    Death: 12,218
  • China 89,748
    China
    Confirmed: 89,748
    Active: 820
    Recovered: 84,292
    Death: 4,636

Mumbai, 12/2: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has decided to raise awareness about fake currency notes of 50 and 200 being in circulation and has informed about how to identify them.

Here’s How to recognize fake Rs 50, 200 Notes:

Front

1. See-through register with denominational numeral 50

2. Denominational numeral ५० in Devnagari

3. Portrait of Mahatma Gandhi at the centre

4. Micro letters ‘RBI’, ‘भारत’, ‘INDIA’ and ‘50’

5. Windowed demetalised security thread with inscriptions ‘भारत’ and RBI

6. Guarantee Clause, Governor’s signature with Promise Clause and RBI emblem towards right of Mahatma Gandhi portrait

7. Ashoka Pillar emblem on the right

8. Mahatma Gandhi portrait and electrotype (50) watermarks

9. Number panel with numerals growing from small to big on the top left side and bottom right side.

Reverse (Back)

10. Year of printing of the note on the left

11. Swachh Bharat logo with slogan

12. Language panel

13. Motif of Hampi with Chariot.

14. Denominational numeral ५० in Devnagari.

The RBI is celebrating financial awareness week.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.