TMC MP Dinesh Trivedi announces resignation from Rajya Sabha

-
World
108,344,093
-
USA
28,002,240
-
India
10,880,603
-
Brazil
9,716,298
-
Russia
4,042,837
-
UK
3,998,655
-
Italy
2,683,403
-
Turkey
2,564,427
-
Germany
2,321,215
-
Pakistan
560,363
-
China
89,748
New Delhi, 12/2: In another blow to TMC, Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Trivedi has announced his resignation during the budget session.
According to sources, he is likely to join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after resigning from TMC. He said during his speech,” I am resigning from the Rajya Sabha today. There is violence happening in my state (West Bengal). We cannot speak anything here,”.
“Grateful to my party that they’ve sent me here. I’m feeling suffocated that we’re not able to do anything over violence in the state. My soul tells me that if you can’t do anything sitting here, then you must resign. I will continue to work for the people of West Bengal,”