Here’s the complete list of players who got picked by different franchises. Find out who picked whom!

Chennai, 19/2: The much-awaited IPL auctions concluded in Chennai this evening. South Africa’s Chris Moris became the costliest player in the history of IPL going for 16.25 crore to Rajasthan Royals. New Zealand’s Kyle Jamieson also fetched big bucks and went for 15 crore. Glenn Maxwell again attracted bidders and went to RCB for 14.50 crore. Krishnappa Gowtham became the most expensive uncapped player and went for 9.25 crore to CSK.

Full List of Players:

Steve Smith – Delhi Capitals – ₹2.2 Crore

Glenn Maxwell – Royal Challengers Bangalore – ₹14.25 crore

Shakib Al Hasan – Kolkata Knight Riders – ₹3.2 Crore

Moeen Ali – Chennai Super Kings – ₹7 crore

Shivam Dube – Rajasthan Royals – ₹4.4 crore

Chris Morris – Rajasthan Royals – ₹16.25 crore

Dawid Malan – Punjab Kings – ₹1.5 crore

Mustafizur Rahman – Rajasthan Royals – ₹1 crore

Adam Milne – Mumbai Indians – ₹3.2 crore

Nathan Coulter-Nile – Mumbai Indians – ₹5 crore

Jhye Richardson – Punjab Kings – ₹14 crore

Umesh Yadav – Delhi Capitals – ₹1 cr

Piyush Chawla – Mumbai Indians – ₹2.4 crore

Sachin Baby – Royal Challengers Bangalore – ₹20 lakh

Rajat Patidar – Royal Challengers Bangalore – ₹20 lakh

Ripal Patel – Delhi Capitals – ₹20 lakh

Shahrukh Khan – Punjab Kings – ₹5.25 crore

K Gowtham – Chennai Super Kings – ₹9.25 crore

Vishnu Vinod – Delhi Capitals – ₹20 lakh

Sheldon Jackson – Kolkata Knight Riders – ₹20 lakh

Mohammed Azharuddeen – Royal Challengers Bangalore – ₹20 lakh

Lukman Meriwala – Delhi Capitals – ₹20 lakh

Chetan Sakariya – Rajasthan Royals – ₹1.2 crore

Riley Meredith – Punjab Kings – ₹8 crore

M Siddharth – Delhi Capitals – ₹20 lakh

Jagadeesha Suchith – Sunrisers Hyderabad – ₹30 lakh

KC Cariappa – Rajasthan Royals – ₹20 lakh

Cheteshwar Pujara – Chennai Super Kings – ₹50 lakh

Kyle Jamieson – Royal Challengers Bangalore – ₹15 crore

Tom Curran – Delhi Capitals – ₹5.25 crore

Moises Henriques – Punjab Kings – ₹4.2 crore

Utkarsh Singh – Punjab Kings – ₹20 lakh

Jalaj Saxena – Punjab Kings – ₹30 lakh

Vaibhav Arora – Kolkata Knight Riders – ₹20 lakh

Fabian Allen – Punjab Kings – ₹75 lakh

Daniel Christian – Royal Challengers Bangalore – ₹4.8 crore

Liam Livingstone – Rajasthan Royals – ₹75 lakh

Suyash Prabhudessai – Royal Challengers Bangalore – ₹20 lakh

KS Bharat – Royal Challengers Bangalore – ₹20 lakh

M Harisankar Reddy – Chennai Super Kings – ₹20 lakh

Kuldip Yadav – Rajasthan Royals – ₹20 lakh

James Neesham – Mumbai Indians – ₹50 lakh

Yudhvir Charak – Mumbai Indians – ₹20 lakh

K Bhagath Varma – Chennai Super Kings – ₹20 lakh

Marco Jansen – Mumbai Indians – ₹20 lakh

Saurabh Kumar – Punjab Kings – ₹20 lakh

Karun Nair – Kolkata Knight Riders – ₹50 lakh

Kedar Jadhav – Sunrisers Hyderabad – ₹2 crore

Sam Billings – Delhi Capitals – ₹2 crore

Mujeeb Ur Rahman – Sunrisers Hyderabad – ₹1.5 crore

Harbhajan Singh – Kolkata Knight Riders – ₹2 crore

C Hari Nishanth – Chennai Super Kings – ₹20 lakh

Ben Cutting – Kolkata Knight Riders – ₹75 lakh

Venkatesh Iyer – Kolkata Knight Riders – ₹20 lakh

Pawan Negi – Kolkata Knight Riders – ₹50 lakh

Akash Singh – Rajasthan Royals – ₹20 lakh

Arjun Tendulkar – Mumbai Indians – ₹20 lakh